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2026 August 25   09:34

offshore

Jan De Nul lands first CCS job on UK North Sea CO₂ pipeline

Luxembourg marine contractor Jan De Nul has entered the carbon capture and storage market with a subcontract to protect a one-metre-diameter CO₂ pipeline on the UK North Sea seabed, according to Jan De Nul.  

The company will install rock over the pipeline in the coming months for Saipem, which is responsible for the offshore execution scope of the Northern Endurance Partnership transport and storage network.  

The system will carry compressed CO₂ captured from industrial facilities in Teesside and the Humber on England’s east coast to an offshore storage site beneath the North Sea.

The CO₂ will be injected thousands of metres below the seabed into porous rock formations.  

Jan De Nul will deploy rock installation vessel Simon Stevin, using a vertical fall pipe system to place rock over the pipeline in water depths of 30 to 60 metres.  

The contract marks Jan De Nul’s first carbon capture and storage project.  “This is a project we are very proud of at Jan De Nul. We are entering a new market that perfectly aligns with our ambition: preparing the world for tomorrow’s challenges through strong engineering and innovative solutions. With our fleet, we are actively contributing to a reliable and sustainable energy system based on renewable energy. Being able to contribute to a pioneering project with a direct and positive impact on climate change makes our story even stronger,” project manager Tom Quintelier said.  

Jan De Nul Group is the trade name used by Luxembourg-based Sofidra S.A. and its group companies, which carry out dredging, offshore, civil and environmental activities.  

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian engineering and construction company serving offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects.  

Northern Endurance Partnership is an incorporated joint venture established to develop and operate CO₂ transportation and storage infrastructure in the UK.

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