Chinese yard completes trials of second smart LNG cargo ship for China’s Pinglu Canal

China’s second 5,000-tonne smart demonstration cargo vessel for the Pinglu Canal has completed nearly seven hours of full-scope trials on the Yujiang River at Guigang in Guangxi, according to Guangxi Daily.

Beigang Yunhe 001 started the trials at about 10am on 24 August from waters off the Xijiang Heavy Industry shipyard and sailed towards Daling. The 2,983-gt container-and-bulk carrier is 89.9 metres long, 15.76 metres wide and 6.10 metres deep.

The vessel was developed under the leadership of Guangxi Beigang Xijiang Port Co and built by Guangxi Xijiang Heavy Industry Co. It uses LNG as its sole fuel.

Its propulsion package is expected to cut fuel consumption by more than 8% compared with conventional diesel vessels, carbon dioxide emissions by 23% and sulphur emissions by 99%. Annual operating-cost savings are expected to exceed CNY1m ($148,762).

Beigang Yunhe 001 is equipped with seven smart functions covering engine-room and energy-efficiency management, assisted berthing and navigation, automatic berthing, autonomous navigation and remote control. Its steering system offers follow-up, non-follow-up and automatic modes.

Other features include an integrated onboard data platform, an anti-collision side-compartment structure and a vertical bow.

Sister vessel Beigang Yunhe 002 completed its full trial programme at Guigang on 17 June. The pair form part of the first four smart demonstration vessels planned for the canal, alongside two 108-metre experimental river-sea ships.

The 134.2-km Pinglu Canal is designed for 5,000-tonne vessels. Trial navigation is targeted for September, with the route expected to shorten the inland journey from southwest China to the sea by more than 560 km compared with routing via Guangzhou.

Guangxi Beigang Xijiang Port Co is a subsidiary of state-owned Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group.

Guangxi Xijiang Heavy Industry Co is the shipbuilding company participating in the demonstration-vessel programme.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group was established in 2007 through the consolidation of public port assets in Fangchenggang, Qinzhou and Beihai. Its activities include ports, shipping and logistics, industry, energy and overseas investment. The group reported 2024 revenue of CNY103.76bn ($15.44bn), assets of CNY158.17bn ($23.53bn) and a workforce of more than 30,000.