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2026 August 25   10:08

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Windward finds 22 fraudulent ship registries as false-flag fleet hits 580 in Q2 2026

Maritime intelligence company Windward identified 22 fraudulent ship registries in the second quarter of 2026 as the IMO database of falsely flagged vessels climbed to 580 ships, according to Windward.  

Windward tracked 275 internationally trading tankers broadcasting the flag of a fraudulent registry through AIS during the quarter, down from 290 in the first quarter.  

The broader false-flag fleet nevertheless expanded to 580 vessels from 550 at the end of the first quarter and 470 at the end of 2025. The number of fraudulent registries identified by Windward rose from 20 in the first quarter and 18 at the end of 2025.  

Nicaragua and Equatorial Guinea had emerged as newly used fraudulent registries in the first quarter.  

Around 90% of tankers using fraudulent registries are subject to Western sanctions. Windward also identified about 430 tankers active in the Iran trade, with around 62% falsely flagged and 87% sanctioned.  

“The scale of false flag broadcasts in 2026 is a direct response to the sanctions environment,” Windward said.  

About 60 tankers shifted from fraudulent registries to the Russian flag during the first half of 2026 as pressure on fraudulent registries increased.  

Fraudulent ship registration involves intentionally misrepresenting information or documentation to give a vessel the nationality of a state without authorisation from that state.

Deliberate manipulation of AIS identity information can form part of such schemes.  

The IMO approved international guidelines in April aimed at improving transparency and due diligence in ship registration and tackling fraudulent registrations and misuse of flags.  

Windward is a maritime intelligence company founded by former naval officers and led by co-founder and chief executive Ami Daniel. Its platform combines AIS, satellite and other sensor data with behavioural analytics for government and commercial users. The company was taken private in March 2025.

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