South Korean Hanwha Aerospace launches US LNG hub linking gas trading to shipbuilding

South Korean defence and aerospace group Hanwha Aerospace has launched Hanwha Horizon USA to control LNG procurement, trading and logistics as it links gas supply with the group’s shipbuilding and maritime businesses, according to Hanwha Aerospace.

The US company will serve as the control tower for Hanwha Aerospace’s LNG operations and will be led by Hanwha Shipping chief executive James Sagar, who has more than 30 years of experience in the maritime and energy industries. He will retain his shipping role.

“The launch of Hanwha Horizon USA is a turning point that connects our global LNG procurement capabilities with our shipbuilding and maritime businesses,” Sagar said.

Hanwha plans to build an LNG value chain covering transport, supply and power generation. The first identified customer will be Hanwha Energy’s LNG-fired power plant in Yeosu, South Korea, which is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2029.

Hanwha Horizon USA is expected to expand supply to other power and energy companies in South Korea and overseas and develop LNG trading across Asia and other international markets.

Hanwha Aerospace has secured long-term US LNG supply through a 20-year agreement with Venture Global for 1.5m tonnes per year from the CP2 LNG project in Louisiana, with deliveries due to begin in 2030.

It has also joined Hanwha Energy and state-run Korea Southern Power in a “Team Korea” agreement aimed at strengthening LNG purchasing capabilities and diversifying supply sources.

Hanwha Aerospace received an A- long-term issuer credit rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings in June 2026.

Hanwha Shipping has ordered LNG carriers from Hanwha Philly Shipyard under a joint-build model involving Hanwha Ocean.

Hanwha Aerospace was founded in South Korea in 1977 and operates in defence, aircraft engines and space propulsion.

Hanwha Shipping is the group’s US shipping business, while Hanwha Energy operates power generation and energy businesses and established LNG trading subsidiary Horizon in Singapore in January 2023.

Hanwha Ocean is the group’s South Korean shipbuilding company and delivered its 200th LNG carrier in February 2025. Hanwha Philly Shipyard is Hanwha’s US shipbuilding operation.