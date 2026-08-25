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2026 August 25   10:18

shipping

US blocks five shadow-fleet tankers as new Iran sanctions campaign targets shipping

The US has blocked five shadow-fleet tankers carrying Iranian oil and petroleum products as it brought Iran’s shipping sector under expanded sanctions authority through its new Operation Economic Outcast campaign, according to the US Treasury.  

The August 24 measures place shipping alongside aviation, digital assets, gold and technology within the scope of Executive Order 13902, allowing sanctions to be imposed on foreign persons operating in or providing services to those sectors.

OFAC also sanctioned nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels across several jurisdictions.  

The five blocked ships are Botswana-flagged LPG tanker Sifra (IMO 9185346), Cameroon-flagged LPG tanker G Silver (IMO 9139696), Vanuatu-flagged crude tanker Quantum Hope (IMO 9233650), and Gambia-flagged crude tankers Voyage Elite (IMO 9286138) and Tela (IMO 9189110).  

Sifra has transported hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian LPG and ethylene since 2025. G Silver carried hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian petroleum products to Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, in 2026.  

Quantum Hope has moved millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China since early 2026, while Voyage Elite has transported millions of barrels to China in 2026.

Tela has carried hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian crude.  

The measures also cover UAE-based Syrian national Mohammad Ahmed Suhil Fattouh, also known as “Captain Hamzah”, and UAE-based Ukrainian national Ivan Obukhov. Fattouh has brokered vessels for sanctioned Iranian parties, while Obukhov processed more than $100m in cryptocurrency payments since 2023 on behalf of the IRGC-Quds Force.  

“Our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone,” Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said.  

OFAC separately warned US and non-US maritime service providers to conduct enhanced due diligence on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including checks on safe-passage payments and Iranian insurance services.  

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