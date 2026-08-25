Japan Coast Guard tells 500-gt-plus ships to leave Okinawa port as Typhoon 18 nears

Japan’s coast guard has told vessels of 500 gross tons and above to leave their berths at Kin-Nakagusuku Port in Okinawa as Typhoon No 18 approaches, under a second-stage evacuation recommendation issued from 1800 local time on 24 August, according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

Cargo operations are to stop and affected vessels must move to safe locations and complete heavy-weather preparations.

The harbour master has also restricted anchoring within two nautical miles of the sea berths operated by Okinawa Oil Base Co and Okinawa Terminal Co, and the jetty at Okinawa Electric Power Co’s Yoshinoura thermal power station.

The evacuation measure excludes non-self-propelled barges and similar craft engaged in construction or other work inside the port.

Kin-Nakagusuku’s typhoon rules classify the measure as Second Preparedness, used when a typhoon’s 25-metres-per-second wind zone is expected to reach the port within 24 hours.

If a vessel fails to take the prescribed measures, the harbour master may issue an individual recommendation and can subsequently order it to move under Japan’s Port Regulations Act.

The port had been placed under First Preparedness from 1800 on 23 August. Typhoon No 18 was expected to approach Okinawa between 25 and 27 August, with risks including violent winds, high waves, heavy rain and storm surge.

Okinawa Oil Base was established in 1973 and is owned 65% by ENEOS and 35% by Cosmo Oil.

Okinawa Terminal was established in 1972 and is owned 50% by Idemitsu Kosan, 25% by ENEOS and 25% by Kyodo Terminal.