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2026 August 25   11:02

shipping

Inmarsat and SK telink expand NexusWave to South Korean liners HMM and Sinokor

Inmarsat Maritime and South Korean telecommunications provider SK telink have signed an agreement to expand NexusWave connectivity across ships operated by HMM and Sinokor Merchant Marine, according to Inmarsat Maritime.  

The deal, announced on 24 August, covers car carriers, containerships, VLCCs and other vessel types in the South Korean shipping market. Financial terms and the number of vessels involved were not disclosed.  

The agreement deepens a partnership between Inmarsat Maritime and SK telink dating back to 2007.

NexusWave, launched in May 2024, combines Global Xpress Ka-band, low-Earth-orbit satellite capacity, coastal LTE and an L-band layer in a bonded connectivity service.  The system supports cloud applications, remote technical assistance, cybersecurity, vessel performance optimisation and crew connectivity.  

Inmarsat Maritime plans to add ViaSat-3 capacity to NexusWave to increase capacity, performance and flexibility for vessels operating in the region. Orders for NexusWave surpassed 2,500 vessels during 2025.  

Inmarsat Maritime is the London-based maritime communications business of Inmarsat, which became part of US communications company Viasat following its acquisition in May 2023. Inmarsat Maritime has more than 40 years of experience in satellite communications for shipping.  

SK telink is a South Korean telecommunications company with international calling, mobile virtual network and satellite communications businesses. SK Telecom is its sole shareholder.  

HMM is a South Korean shipping company. Sinokor Merchant Marine is a Seoul-based shipping and logistics group founded in 1989, with container, bulk and terminal operations.

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