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2026 August 25   12:10

offshore

US energy contractor CB&I lands up to $100m FPSO operations deal off Côte d’Ivoire

US energy contractor CB&I has secured a three-year contract to operate and maintain an unidentified FPSO off Côte d’Ivoire, with the award falling within its $50m-to-$100m large-contract range, according to CB&I.  

The contract was awarded to CB&I’s Asset Solutions business and covers operation and maintenance, integrity management and regulatory compliance.  The company has not disclosed the exact contract value, the customer or the identity of the FPSO.

CB&I will take over the FPSO through a structured transition from the incumbent service provider. Its scope includes the safe restart and stabilisation of operations, maintaining asset integrity and reliability over the life of the field, and class certification.  

The contractor said it has an established presence in Côte d’Ivoire, where it has developed an in-country supply chain and invested in Ivorian capability development and local content.  

Sandy Merson, senior vice president of Asset Operations at CB&I Asset Solutions, said the company has been expanding its African business in recent years, building on a 20-year presence in the region and increasing its focus on local supply chains and workforces.  

“We look forward to continuing this effort through the provision of safe and efficient production and operations which extend asset life,” Merson said.  

CB&I completed the acquisition of the Asset Solutions business on 9 April 2026, bringing about 3,000 employees into the group. The business provides operations, maintenance, wells and decommissioning services for onshore and offshore energy assets.  Its operations and maintenance portfolio includes 12 assets globally.

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