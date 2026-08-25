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2026 August 25   13:20

shipbuilding

Japanese ferry operator Shin Nihonkai to take delayed MHI ferry Hamanasu for 1 September debut

Japanese ferry operator Shin Nihonkai Ferry will take delivery of the delayed 14,300-gt newbuilding Hamanasu from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 27 August ahead of its commercial debut in Japan on 1 September, according to SHK Line Group.  

The 199-metre ferry will replace Akashia on the Otaru-Maizuru route, leaving Otaru at 23:30 on 1 September and arriving at Maizuru at 21:15 the following day.  

Hamanasu had originally been scheduled to enter service on 29 June, but its debut was postponed after a problem emerged during construction and delayed delivery.  

Akashia will continue covering services assigned to Hamanasu through 29 August. Planned Hamanasu sailings on 30 and 31 August will be cancelled before the new vessel enters service.  

The ferry has a service speed of 28.3 knots and capacity for about 150 trucks, 30 passenger cars and 286 passengers. Propulsion is provided by four 8,540-kW main engines.  

Hamanasu is the second of two ferries ordered for Shin Nihonkai Ferry and the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. Sister ship Keyaki is already in service.  The vessel incorporates a buttock-flow stern with a ducktail and a vertical bow. Together with anti-rolling tanks and fin stabilisers, the design is intended to reduce energy consumption by 5% compared with conventional vessels.  

Hamanasu also carries an experimental installation of lightweight perovskite solar cells on an exposed deck. Passenger facilities include a three-deck atrium, a two-deck forward lounge, outdoor bath and sauna facilities, while paid Starlink Wi-Fi is available throughout the passenger accommodation.  A public viewing event is scheduled at Osaka’s Tempozan Pier on 30 August.  

Shin Nihonkai Ferry is an Osaka-based Japanese ferry and freight operator established in 1969 and part of SHK Line Group, whose businesses include ferry operations, logistics, hotels and tourism.  

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries operates the Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Hamanasu was built. 

Topics:

Mitsubishi

ferry

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