South Korean state asset manager KAMCO and Standard Chartered agree $206.5m ship fund for Busan owner

South Korea’s Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO) and Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited have agreed to establish a KRW 286bn ($206.5m) ship fund for an unnamed midsized shipping company based in Busan, according to KAMCO.

The fund will be the first project under a memorandum of understanding signed at Standard Chartered’s Singapore headquarters on 24 August.

The agreement is aimed at improving access to medium- and long-term foreign-currency financing for small and midsized South Korean shipping companies.

KAMCO and Standard Chartered will jointly establish ship funds, cooperate on raising foreign-currency funding and explore ways to expand the ship-finance market.

The partners will consider foreign-currency bond issuance, currency swaps and other structures to raise the foreign-currency portion of the funding. KAMCO did not disclose the Busan shipowner’s identity, the number or type of vessels involved or the detailed financing structure.

KAMCO has established ship funds worth about KRW 2.5tn ($1.81bn) since 2015, supporting 143 newbuild and secondhand vessels operated by South Korean shipping companies.

KAMCO is South Korea’s public asset-management institution and a quasi-governmental body established under the Korea Asset Management Corporation Act. Founded in 1962, its activities include non-performing loan resolution, corporate restructuring support and management of public assets.

Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited is the banking group’s locally incorporated Singapore entity. Standard Chartered established its first Singapore branch in 1859.