British marine group Interocean forms non-equity Caspian venture with Azerbaijan’s Green Line Shipping

British marine services group Interocean has joined forces with Azerbaijani maritime services and offshore engineering company Green Line Shipping LLC to pursue work in Azerbaijan and across the Caspian under a non-equity joint-venture framework, according to Interocean.

The framework is being established through Interocean Energy Services FZCO, an Interocean Group company, and Baku-based Green Line Shipping. It is not a merger or acquisition. The announcement did not identify a separately incorporated company or disclose financial terms.

The partners will target work in maritime services, offshore energy, marine assurance and integrated asset solutions. Individual projects will be assessed jointly, with delivery structures and governance agreed case by case.

Interocean will contribute technical expertise, corporate governance and project-delivery systems. Green Line Shipping will provide local market knowledge, operational support, stakeholder engagement, logistics coordination and links to regional customers.

The venture is expected to strengthen Interocean’s ability to compete for Caspian tenders and secure in-country support for permitting and project mobilisation.

Renat Rzayev, chief executive and founder of Green Line Shipping, said the venture would focus on safe execution, responsive service and long-term value for customers.

Founded in 2007, Glasgow-headquartered Interocean operates across 17 countries. Its activities include marine engineering, surveying, inspection, maintenance and asset-integrity services for the maritime, offshore oil and gas, and renewable-energy sectors. Interocean Marine Services Ltd was formed in 2024 through the merger of Interocean, Rigmar and Terraocean.

Green Line Shipping LLC provides ship management, vessel chartering, ship repair, marine engineering, consulting, training, crewing and project-delivery services.