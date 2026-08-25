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2026 August 25   12:35

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Saudi port operator RSGT and CMA CGM seal $434m Jeddah terminal deal

Saudi port operator Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) and French liner CMA CGM have signed definitive agreements for a SAR1.6bn ($434m) container terminal in Jeddah that will add up to 2.6m TEU of annual capacity, according to the Saudi Ports Authority.  

Terminal 4 will be developed next to RSGT’s existing complex at Jeddah Islamic Port and operated as a dedicated container facility under the companies’ partnership.

The project falls within RSGT’s existing concession with the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani.  The development will include deepwater berths capable of handling the world’s largest containerships, 10 new ship-to-shore cranes and advanced operating technology.

The expansion is intended to increase cargo flows and strengthen Jeddah’s links with maritime routes connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.  

The agreements were signed in Paris on 25 August during a Saudi-French investment roundtable attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron.  

The deal advances a plan unveiled in October 2025, when RSGT and CMA CGM signed a term sheet for a potential joint venture at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh. The preliminary agreement envisaged the same capacity and estimated the investment at SAR1.7bn ($450m).  

J.P. Morgan acted as RSGT’s sole financial adviser, while King & Spalding and Reed Smith served as its legal advisers.  

Jeddah-headquartered RSGT operates six container and multipurpose terminals in Saudi Arabia and overseas. Its portfolio spans 18 kilometres of quay and has combined capacity exceeding 9.5m TEU and 30m tonnes of general cargo.  

CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group operating more than 650 vessels and serving over 420 ports across five continents.

Topics:

CMA CGM

Jeddah

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