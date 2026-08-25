International Windship Association plans record wind propulsion showcase in Hamburg

The International Windship Association will bring its largest-ever wind propulsion showcase to the SMM maritime fair in Hamburg from 1 to 4 September, according to IWSA.

Forty association members will exhibit technology or host activities during the event. More than 100 commercial vessels are now operating with wind propulsion systems, representing more than 6 million DWT of cargo capacity.

IWSA said repeat orders and fleet-wide programmes are replacing one-off demonstration projects as the technology moves into wider commercial use.

“The pace of commercial adoption continues to accelerate,” IWSA secretary general Gavin Allwright said. A dedicated Wind Propulsion Route will connect equipment displays, vessel concepts and technical presentations across the exhibition.

The line-up will include the SeaKite system, the WISAMO inflatable wing sail, DynaRig technology, the Wing560 rigid sail and a wind-assisted Kamsarmax concept.

An industry panel scheduled for 1 September in Hall A4 will examine repeat orders and fleet deployment. Windship Day will take place aboard the museum ship Peking in Hamburg on 31 August.

SMM 2026 is expected to attract about 45,000 visitors and more than 2,200 exhibitors across 12 halls.

IWSA is an international non-profit association representing the wind-propulsion shipping sector. Its membership includes technology developers, shipowners, naval architects, research bodies and other maritime organisations.

French company Beyond the Sea is developing the SeaKite vessel-traction system.

WISAMO is a maritime wing-sail project run by French industrial group Michelin.

North Windships is a UK wind-propulsion technology developer.

Oceanbird is a Swedish joint venture between Wallenius and Alfa Laval.

Stirling Design International is a French naval architecture and marine engineering company.