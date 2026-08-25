  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar delivers sixth tug in under a year to Chilean operator SAAM for Colombia

2026 August 25   15:07

shipbuilding

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar delivers sixth tug in under a year to Chilean operator SAAM for Colombia

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar has delivered SAAM Caribe to Chilean towage operator SAAM Towage for operations in Cartagena, Colombia, marking Sanmar’s sixth tug handover to the operator in under a year, according to Sanmar’s 24 August statement.  

The delivery increases the number of Sanmar-built vessels in SAAM Towage’s fleet to 17 and forms part of the operator’s fleet renewal and decarbonisation programme.  

SAAM Caribe is a Boğaçay-class tug based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design developed exclusively for Sanmar by Robert Allan Ltd. It can deliver 72 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and reach a free-running speed of 13 knots.  

The twin Z-drive vessel is 24.4 metres long, with a moulded beam of 12 metres, a least moulded depth of 4.5 metres and a navigational draught of 5.45 metres. It has FiFi-1 firefighting capability and accommodation for up to seven crew.  

“Our relationship with SAAM Towage has grown through experience, mutual trust and a shared vision of a sustainable future for the tug and towing industry,” Sanmar commercial director Rüçhan Çıvgın said.  

The relationship between Sanmar and SAAM Towage dates to 2018.  

Founded in Istanbul in 1976, Sanmar builds and operates tugboats from facilities in Tuzla and Altınova, Türkiye, and has constructed more than 300 vessels.

SAAM Towage operates more than 200 tugboats in 12 countries.

Robert Allan Ltd is a Canadian naval architecture company specialising in commercial vessel design.

Topics:

Sanmar

tugboats

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:12

Japan launches $95m fund with 50% subsidy for hydrogen and ammonia ship equipment

14:30

South Korean state asset manager KAMCO and Standard Chartered agree $206.5m ship fund for Busan owner

13:20

Japanese ferry operator Shin Nihonkai to take delayed MHI ferry Hamanasu for 1 September debut

12:59

VLCC round trip through Hormuz now costs $20m, TotalEnergies chief says

12:55

Indian terminal operator Aegis Vopak buys India’s first independent ammonia terminal for $55m

12:35

Saudi port operator RSGT and CMA CGM seal $434m Jeddah terminal deal

12:26

British marine group Interocean forms non-equity Caspian venture with Azerbaijan’s Green Line Shipping

12:10

US energy contractor CB&I lands up to $100m FPSO operations deal off Côte d’Ivoire

11:02

Inmarsat and SK telink expand NexusWave to South Korean liners HMM and Sinokor

10:20

Japan Coast Guard tells 500-gt-plus ships to leave Okinawa port as Typhoon 18 nears

10:18

US blocks five shadow-fleet tankers as new Iran sanctions campaign targets shipping

10:16

South Korean Hanwha Aerospace launches US LNG hub linking gas trading to shipbuilding

10:09

Japanese class society ClassNK launches AI survey tool with source-linked answers

10:08

Windward finds 22 fraudulent ship registries as false-flag fleet hits 580 in Q2 2026

09:41

Chinese yard completes trials of second smart LNG cargo ship for China’s Pinglu Canal

09:34

Jan De Nul lands first CCS job on UK North Sea CO₂ pipeline

09:06

San Miguel shipping unit’s tug sinks during salvage tow off Philippines

08:49

Canadian shipbuilder Davie wins C$11.3bn fixed-price deal for six Coast Guard icebreakers

08:27

UAE extends grace period for mandatory pre-load container filings to 30 September

08:25

IMO sounds piracy alarm as six ships and more than 90 seafarers are held captive

07:58

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore reaffirm free transit through key shipping straits

2026 August 24

18:08

New Zealand port operator South Port hits record 3.96m tonnes as containers surge 18.5%

17:14

MacGregor develops ship-to-well LCO2 system for direct offshore injection

16:45

South Korean court tests new bankruptcy rescue process after Hanjin Shipping collapse

16:24

Kongsberg launches AI-powered sonar family for subsea surveillance

16:11

IAA PortNews: FESCO offers its clients alternative rail and intermodal routes to Russia’s southern region

16:05

Chinese port operator Tianjin Port Holdings lifts H1 container volumes 5.8% to 11.21m TEU

15:42

Spain’s Valenciaport rail container traffic jumps 18% as July box volumes fall 9.84%

15:30

China grants shoreline approval for 6.55m-tonne multipurpose terminal at Tianjin port

15:28

Chinese contractor CHEC unveils $522m first phase for new deepwater port in Pakistan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news