Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar delivers sixth tug in under a year to Chilean operator SAAM for Colombia

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar has delivered SAAM Caribe to Chilean towage operator SAAM Towage for operations in Cartagena, Colombia, marking Sanmar’s sixth tug handover to the operator in under a year, according to Sanmar’s 24 August statement.

The delivery increases the number of Sanmar-built vessels in SAAM Towage’s fleet to 17 and forms part of the operator’s fleet renewal and decarbonisation programme.

SAAM Caribe is a Boğaçay-class tug based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design developed exclusively for Sanmar by Robert Allan Ltd. It can deliver 72 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and reach a free-running speed of 13 knots.

The twin Z-drive vessel is 24.4 metres long, with a moulded beam of 12 metres, a least moulded depth of 4.5 metres and a navigational draught of 5.45 metres. It has FiFi-1 firefighting capability and accommodation for up to seven crew.

“Our relationship with SAAM Towage has grown through experience, mutual trust and a shared vision of a sustainable future for the tug and towing industry,” Sanmar commercial director Rüçhan Çıvgın said.

The relationship between Sanmar and SAAM Towage dates to 2018.

Founded in Istanbul in 1976, Sanmar builds and operates tugboats from facilities in Tuzla and Altınova, Türkiye, and has constructed more than 300 vessels.

SAAM Towage operates more than 200 tugboats in 12 countries.

Robert Allan Ltd is a Canadian naval architecture company specialising in commercial vessel design.