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2026 August 25   17:02

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India opens all seaports and airports to foreign-bound cargo diverted by Hormuz disruption

India has opened all its seaports and international airports to the transhipment of foreign-bound cargo diverted by disruption in the Strait of Hormuz until 31 October 2026, according to India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.  

The measure covers full-container-load and less-than-container-load cargo, including shipments routed through multiple customs stations.  CBIC set out the arrangement in Circular No 36/2026-Customs, issued on 20 August under Section 143AA of India’s Customs Act, 1962.  

The document was signed by Indrajit Panda, under secretary in CBIC’s Customs-IV division.  Customs commissioners may approve the temporary unloading, storage and onward transhipment of liquid bulk, breakbulk and solid or dry bulk cargo destined for foreign ports but forced to divert to India because of maritime security risks, disrupted shipping routes or other logistical problems.  

Approvals will be granted case by case.  

Cargo can be held in customs areas, bonded warehouses, bonded tanks, silos, yards and other approved facilities solely for onward international transhipment or re-export.  

The goods must remain under customs control, with supervision during discharge and quantity checks, an approved custodian, inventory records and a bond or undertaking.  

They cannot be cleared for consumption in India or transferred into the country’s domestic tariff area. Repacking may be permitted under customs supervision where operationally necessary.  

Shipments moving through several customs stations require prior consent between designated nodal officers.  

The receiving station must confirm that it has sufficient secure storage, infrastructure and logistics capacity before the cargo can move under customs control.  

India first extended nationwide transhipment access to both container categories on 27 March. A subsequent order kept the earlier Hormuz-related customs measures in force until 30 June.  

The latest circular extends the framework until 31 October and brings solid and dry bulk cargo under the safeguards applied to breakbulk shipments.  

CBIC is a statutory board within the Department of Revenue at India’s Ministry of Finance. It administers customs duties, goods and services tax, central excise duties and other indirect federal taxes.

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