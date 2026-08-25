  1. Home
  2. News
  3. VLCC round trip through Hormuz now costs $20m, TotalEnergies chief says

2026 August 25   12:59

shipping

VLCC round trip through Hormuz now costs $20m, TotalEnergies chief says

Moving a very large crude carrier through the Strait of Hormuz and back now costs about $20m, according to TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.  

Pouyanné gave the estimate at the ONS energy conference in Stavanger, Norway, on 24 August.  “It costs more or less $20 million to move a VLCC through Hormuz and come back,” he said.  

Dividing the expense across a 2m-barrel cargo adds about $10 per barrel.  TotalEnergies continues to move crude through the strait because discounts offered by Middle Eastern producers outweigh the additional transport cost.

Pouyanné said crude was available at $50 to $60 per barrel, compared with Brent futures trading above $90 on Monday.  

He said TotalEnergies was probably the largest trader of oil from Iraq or Qatar. Crude was passing through the strait “very quietly, not publicly”, although finding shipowners willing to undertake the voyage remained difficult.  

The economics are less viable for refined products carried on smaller vessels. Pouyanné put the additional transport cost at about $50 per barrel and said no product tankers were moving out through Hormuz, tightening refined-fuel supplies while the crude market remained weak.  

TotalEnergies plans to invest in export infrastructure that bypasses the strait. Pouyanné said the company would become a partner in a pipeline from Baghdad to Syria and invest in doubling the Fujairah pipeline in the United Arab Emirates.  

The existing Habshan-Fujairah crude pipeline can carry up to 1.8m barrels per day to the Gulf of Oman coast outside the Strait of Hormuz.  

TotalEnergies SE is an integrated energy company active in oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewable energy and electricity. It employs more than 100,000 people in about 120 countries and produced 2.5m barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

Topics:

Hormuz

TotalEnergies

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:12

Japan launches $95m fund with 50% subsidy for hydrogen and ammonia ship equipment

15:07

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar delivers sixth tug in under a year to Chilean operator SAAM for Colombia

14:30

South Korean state asset manager KAMCO and Standard Chartered agree $206.5m ship fund for Busan owner

13:20

Japanese ferry operator Shin Nihonkai to take delayed MHI ferry Hamanasu for 1 September debut

12:55

Indian terminal operator Aegis Vopak buys India’s first independent ammonia terminal for $55m

12:35

Saudi port operator RSGT and CMA CGM seal $434m Jeddah terminal deal

12:26

British marine group Interocean forms non-equity Caspian venture with Azerbaijan’s Green Line Shipping

12:10

US energy contractor CB&I lands up to $100m FPSO operations deal off Côte d’Ivoire

11:02

Inmarsat and SK telink expand NexusWave to South Korean liners HMM and Sinokor

10:20

Japan Coast Guard tells 500-gt-plus ships to leave Okinawa port as Typhoon 18 nears

10:18

US blocks five shadow-fleet tankers as new Iran sanctions campaign targets shipping

10:16

South Korean Hanwha Aerospace launches US LNG hub linking gas trading to shipbuilding

10:09

Japanese class society ClassNK launches AI survey tool with source-linked answers

10:08

Windward finds 22 fraudulent ship registries as false-flag fleet hits 580 in Q2 2026

09:41

Chinese yard completes trials of second smart LNG cargo ship for China’s Pinglu Canal

09:34

Jan De Nul lands first CCS job on UK North Sea CO₂ pipeline

09:06

San Miguel shipping unit’s tug sinks during salvage tow off Philippines

08:49

Canadian shipbuilder Davie wins C$11.3bn fixed-price deal for six Coast Guard icebreakers

08:27

UAE extends grace period for mandatory pre-load container filings to 30 September

08:25

IMO sounds piracy alarm as six ships and more than 90 seafarers are held captive

07:58

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore reaffirm free transit through key shipping straits

2026 August 24

18:08

New Zealand port operator South Port hits record 3.96m tonnes as containers surge 18.5%

17:14

MacGregor develops ship-to-well LCO2 system for direct offshore injection

16:45

South Korean court tests new bankruptcy rescue process after Hanjin Shipping collapse

16:24

Kongsberg launches AI-powered sonar family for subsea surveillance

16:11

IAA PortNews: FESCO offers its clients alternative rail and intermodal routes to Russia’s southern region

16:05

Chinese port operator Tianjin Port Holdings lifts H1 container volumes 5.8% to 11.21m TEU

15:42

Spain’s Valenciaport rail container traffic jumps 18% as July box volumes fall 9.84%

15:30

China grants shoreline approval for 6.55m-tonne multipurpose terminal at Tianjin port

15:28

Chinese contractor CHEC unveils $522m first phase for new deepwater port in Pakistan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news