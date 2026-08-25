VLCC round trip through Hormuz now costs $20m, TotalEnergies chief says

Moving a very large crude carrier through the Strait of Hormuz and back now costs about $20m, according to TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.

Pouyanné gave the estimate at the ONS energy conference in Stavanger, Norway, on 24 August. “It costs more or less $20 million to move a VLCC through Hormuz and come back,” he said.

Dividing the expense across a 2m-barrel cargo adds about $10 per barrel. TotalEnergies continues to move crude through the strait because discounts offered by Middle Eastern producers outweigh the additional transport cost.

Pouyanné said crude was available at $50 to $60 per barrel, compared with Brent futures trading above $90 on Monday.

He said TotalEnergies was probably the largest trader of oil from Iraq or Qatar. Crude was passing through the strait “very quietly, not publicly”, although finding shipowners willing to undertake the voyage remained difficult.

The economics are less viable for refined products carried on smaller vessels. Pouyanné put the additional transport cost at about $50 per barrel and said no product tankers were moving out through Hormuz, tightening refined-fuel supplies while the crude market remained weak.

TotalEnergies plans to invest in export infrastructure that bypasses the strait. Pouyanné said the company would become a partner in a pipeline from Baghdad to Syria and invest in doubling the Fujairah pipeline in the United Arab Emirates.

The existing Habshan-Fujairah crude pipeline can carry up to 1.8m barrels per day to the Gulf of Oman coast outside the Strait of Hormuz.

TotalEnergies SE is an integrated energy company active in oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewable energy and electricity. It employs more than 100,000 people in about 120 countries and produced 2.5m barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.