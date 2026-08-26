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2026 August 26   08:19

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HHLA launches remote-controlled rail cranes at Hamburg terminal

German port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG has put its first remote-controlled rail gantry cranes into operation at Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, according to HHLA.  

The move extends remote handling at the terminal, where remote-controlled container gantry cranes have also been introduced.  

A new rail gantry crane manufactured by Austrian engineering company Künz was delivered last year and installed at the terminal specifically for remote operation.

HHLA also retrofitted an existing rail gantry crane, allowing it to be operated either manually from its cabin or remotely.  The remote-control system has been phased into operation since the beginning of the year.

Crane operators and technicians have undergone instruction and training alongside commissioning, with operators set to control the equipment from workstations in the terminal building.  

The new crane spans nine railway tracks across a width of more than 41 metres. Its total working width is around 90 metres, enabling it to reach preliminary queuing areas on both the waterside and landside.  

Around half of all hinterland containers moving through the Port of Hamburg arrive or leave by rail. In 2025, around 2.6 million TEU were transported by rail through the port, with the majority moving through HHLA’s container terminals.  All three HHLA container terminals in Hamburg have their own rail terminals with tracks capable of handling block trains.  

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a German Aktiengesellschaft active in port logistics, intermodal transport and related logistics operations, as well as real estate activities.  

Künz GmbH is an Austrian limited liability company based in Hard whose activities include the engineering, development, manufacture, installation and servicing of crane and handling systems.

Topics:

Port of Hamburg

crane

HHLA

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