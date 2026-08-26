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2026 August 26   09:02

accident

Canadian shipowner Fednav’s bulker catches fire with 20,000 tonnes of scrap at UK port

A fire broke out in a cargo hold of Canadian shipowner Fednav’s Marshall Islands-flagged Federal Welland while the bulker was carrying about 20,000 tonnes of scrap metal at Cardiff in the UK on 25 August, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Associated British Ports.  

The blaze involved scrap metal inside the hold, triggering a large emergency response at Queen Alexandra Docks. Firefighters deployed rescue tenders, an aerial hydraulic platform, a boat, a firefighting tug and a drone.  

“All members of the ship’s crew have been accounted for and are safe,” the fire service said.  The firefighting operation was expected to generate intermittent releases of significant amounts of smoke towards Cardiff Bay, Cardiff city centre and Penarth.

There was no immediate risk to the public, while Public Health Wales advised people in affected areas to keep windows and doors closed until the smoke cleared.  

Associated British Ports urged people to stay away from the area during the response. The fire service also asked the public not to fly drones over the scene because they could interfere with emergency operations.  

The 36,563-dwt Federal Welland, IMO 9205926, is a 199.99-metre Handysize Laker built in 2000 and forms part of Fednav’s owned fleet.  

Montreal-based Fednav Limited is an ocean-going dry bulk shipowning and chartering group operating more than 130 owned and chartered vessels and carrying more than 30m tonnes of cargo annually.  

Associated British Ports owns and operates the Port of Cardiff.

Federal Oceans Ltd is the registered owner of Federal Welland in the current US Coast Guard Certificate of Financial Responsibility register.

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