Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

Iran and Oman have proposed a temporary 7-mile-wide shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz alongside a joint mine-clearing project aimed at restoring safe commercial navigation, according to Oman’s foreign ministry.

Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iranian foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi discussed the phased framework during talks in Tehran on Tuesday.

The plan calls for a joint temporary navigational corridor while technical negotiations continue over a permanent route, future administration of the strait, information-sharing, traffic management and navigational and security services.

“I am hopeful we will soon announce a temporary corridor for the Strait of Hormuz,” Albusaidi said.

Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said vessels entering the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman would use Iranian territorial waters under the proposed arrangement.

The outbound route would run through both Iranian and Omani waters. Gharibabadi said negotiations over a permanent route would continue for another 30 to 60 days. He stressed that the agreement does not mean the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately.

The proposed temporary arrangement would be limited to commercial vessels, with military ships excluded.

Commercial traffic through Hormuz remains sharply constrained. Five commodity vessels transited the strait on Tuesday, compared with a 10-day average of 15. An oil tanker was also struck and disabled by an unidentified projectile about 9 nautical miles northeast of Ash Shishah, Oman, on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures fell $2.30, or 2.6%, to $86.28 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped $2.08, or 2.53%, to $80.29 as expectations grew that progress on the Hormuz arrangements could ease shipping constraints.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major energy shipping route. About 20.9m barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum liquids passed through it in the first half of 2025, while around 20% of global LNG trade used the strait in 2024.

Iran and Oman said further consultations should involve other Gulf littoral states and respect applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states.