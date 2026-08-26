  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

2026 August 26   09:33

shipping

Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

Iran and Oman have proposed a temporary 7-mile-wide shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz alongside a joint mine-clearing project aimed at restoring safe commercial navigation, according to Oman’s foreign ministry.  

Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iranian foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi discussed the phased framework during talks in Tehran on Tuesday.  

The plan calls for a joint temporary navigational corridor while technical negotiations continue over a permanent route, future administration of the strait, information-sharing, traffic management and navigational and security services.  

“I am hopeful we will soon announce a temporary corridor for the Strait of Hormuz,” Albusaidi said.  

Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said vessels entering the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman would use Iranian territorial waters under the proposed arrangement.  

The outbound route would run through both Iranian and Omani waters.  Gharibabadi said negotiations over a permanent route would continue for another 30 to 60 days. He stressed that the agreement does not mean the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately.  

The proposed temporary arrangement would be limited to commercial vessels, with military ships excluded.  

Commercial traffic through Hormuz remains sharply constrained. Five commodity vessels transited the strait on Tuesday, compared with a 10-day average of 15.  An oil tanker was also struck and disabled by an unidentified projectile about 9 nautical miles northeast of Ash Shishah, Oman, on Tuesday.  

Brent crude futures fell $2.30, or 2.6%, to $86.28 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped $2.08, or 2.53%, to $80.29 as expectations grew that progress on the Hormuz arrangements could ease shipping constraints.  

The Strait of Hormuz is a major energy shipping route. About 20.9m barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum liquids passed through it in the first half of 2025, while around 20% of global LNG trade used the strait in 2024.  

Iran and Oman said further consultations should involve other Gulf littoral states and respect applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states.

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

11:28

MSC restores five Suez sailings on four services in phased Red Sea return

11:21

Abu Dhabi shipowner ADNOC L&S exercises $444m options for two more LNG carriers in China

11:13

Faroese operator Smyril Line takes its first purpose-built ro-ro from Chinese shipyard

11:06

Maersk adds €150 low-water surcharge as drought restricts Dutch barge routes

11:03

Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s ore carrier gets world-first solar class certificate

11:01

DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

10:33

Kongsberg wins Solstad-SBM vessel deal with world's-largest anchor-handling winch

10:31

UK shipyard Harland & Wolff wins biggest Belfast cruise refit since Navantia takeover

10:29

Pakistan receives $6bn-$9bn maritime investment offers for ports and LNG terminals

10:27

Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine approves $184m plan for five China-built bulkers

10:22

South Korean LPG trader SK Gas agrees to pay record $5.3m for Panama Canal slot

10:18

Latvia’s three biggest ports complete €3.24m shared digital platform

10:09

Greek shipowners back Panama-Liberia proposal as Travlos warns IMO on fuel availability

09:43

US Navy clears all mines from international waters in Strait of Hormuz

09:40

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan overtakes Singapore for first time to become world’s No 2 box port

09:38

Global port congestion strands record 4.31m TEU as East Asia storms snarl schedules

09:36

At least three Indian refiners and global energy major shun 45 ships blacklisted by Iran

09:02

Canadian shipowner Fednav’s bulker catches fire with 20,000 tonnes of scrap at UK port

08:19

HHLA launches remote-controlled rail cranes at Hamburg terminal

2026 August 25

18:02

International Windship Association plans record wind propulsion showcase in Hamburg

17:02

India opens all seaports and airports to foreign-bound cargo diverted by Hormuz disruption

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news