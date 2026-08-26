At least three Indian refiners and global energy major shun 45 ships blacklisted by Iran

At least three Indian oil refiners and a global energy major plan to stop using vessels on Iran’s 45-ship blacklist, including for ship-to-ship transfers, as operators reassess risks around the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority said the ships had violated its rules for crossing the strait and warned they could face fines, detention or confiscation. Vessels conducting STS transfers or transshipment with blacklisted ships could also be added to the list.

“We will avoid our chartered vessels dealing or STS or anything to do with non-compliant ships for Middle Eastern cargoes,” said a source working at one of the Indian refiners.

The three refiners and the international energy company were not identified. The warning could disrupt a system used to move crude, refined products and LNG from the Gulf for STS transfers off Fujairah in the UAE and Sohar in Oman.

Some of the blacklisted tankers are owned or chartered by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC). Both companies declined to comment.

Formosa Petrochemical president KY Lin said: “Our internal departments are still in discussion on how to proceed with crude deliveries from the Strait of Hormuz via ship-to-ship transfers in the long term.”

Two of the 12 VLCCs on the blacklist were no longer transmitting their positions through AIS by Tuesday, while the other 10 had had their transponders switched off for weeks.

Kpler trade risk analyst Ana Subasic said the warning could reduce the pool of owners, charterers and buyers willing to deal with the listed ships, while increasing due-diligence requirements and freight, insurance and risk premiums. She expected trade to shift to alternative tonnage, counterparties or transfer locations rather than disappear.

The blacklist also includes the India-linked Disha and Maha Roos. Disha is a Malta-flagged LNG carrier on long-term charter to Petronet LNG and owned by India LNG Transport Company No.1.