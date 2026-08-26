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2026 August 26   09:38

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Global port congestion strands record 4.31m TEU as East Asia storms snarl schedules

Global containership capacity waiting to berth has hit a record 4.31m TEU, or 12.6% of the world fleet, as storms deepen congestion across East Asia, according to Linerlytica.  

The backlog has surpassed the previous nominal peak of 4.0m TEU reached in 2022, although congestion remains lower as a share of the fleet. Stranded capacity represented 15.7% of a 25.3m-TEU fleet in 2022, compared with 12.6% of today’s 34.4m-TEU fleet.  

Shanghai and Ningbo are among the ports dealing with the heaviest delays after successive typhoons disrupted schedules.

Waiting times have reached up to 12 days at Shanghai’s Yangshan terminal, seven to eight days at Waigaoqiao and three to five days at Ningbo.  

Maersk’s Delos Wave 630N omitted Shanghai on 24 August after adverse weather disrupted schedules in the region, with affected cargo shifted to alternative routings.  The disruption is also tightening effective vessel supply.

Linerlytica’s week 34 snapshot showed just 55 idle containerships with combined capacity of 163,997 TEU, equivalent to 0.5% of the fleet.  

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index stood at 3,410, up 1.6% week on week, while vessel scarcity linked to congestion continued to support freight and charter markets.  

Congestion was also building at the Panama Canal, where transit slots were due to be cut further in September. Delays for containerships with pre-booked transit slots remained minimal.  

Linerlytica was founded in 2020 and provides container shipping market intelligence. Its technology platform collects more than 400,000 records a day and tracks more than 360 cross-regional liner services and over 1,000 intra-regional services.  

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