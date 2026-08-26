China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan overtakes Singapore for first time to become world’s No 2 box port

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has overtaken Singapore for the first time over a six-month period to become the world’s second-largest container port, according to Alphaliner.

Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 22.90m TEU in the first half of 2026, up 8.8% year on year, narrowly exceeding Singapore’s 22.74m TEU, which was 4.7% higher.

Shanghai retained the top position with 28.74m TEU in the six months to the end of June, up 6.2%.

The change marks a shift from the full-year 2025 rankings. Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 43.87m TEU last year, up 11.63%, and ranked third globally, while Singapore handled a record 44.66m TEU.

Expansion at Ningbo-Zhoushan’s Jintang hub contributed to the growth. The second phase was completed in July, bringing all five operational container berths into the development.

Jintang’s volumes increased 23.4% after 17 international routes were added during the first half. By the end of 2025, Ningbo-Zhoushan had 309 container services linking more than 700 ports in over 200 countries and regions.

Total cargo throughput reached 1.432bn tonnes, while annual container volumes exceeded 40m TEU for the first time.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co Ltd took its current name in 2016 after the former Ningbo Port Co Ltd acquired Zhoushan Port Co Ltd.