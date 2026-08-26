US Navy clears all mines from international waters in Strait of Hormuz

The US Navy has removed or detonated all mines from international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he had been informed by the Navy that the mines had been “removed and/or detonated”, marking a major development for commercial shipping through the Gulf chokepoint. He also said the US Space Force was monitoring the waterway.

Two US officials with direct knowledge of the operation said the Navy had cleared the Traffic Separation Scheme, the main shipping corridor between Iran and Oman.

US Navy underwater drones spent several months surveying the area and detected more than 100 objects suspected of being mines. Private contractors were then brought in to remove or detonate them.

US Central Command began setting conditions for mine clearance on 11 April, when two US Navy guided-missile destroyers operated in the strait.

CENTCOM commander Adm Brad Cooper said at the start of the mission: “Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce.”

Oil transits through the Strait of Hormuz were running at about 5m barrels per day on Monday, compared with more than 20m barrels per day before the disruption.

The announcement does not amount to an all-clear for the entire strait. The Joint Maritime Information Center has maintained a SEVERE threat assessment, warning of drifting or uncharted mines in and around the Traffic Separation Scheme, while mine surveying and clearance activity remains under way.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Seyyed Abbas Araghchi have also discussed a temporary joint navigation corridor through the strait, a joint mine-clearance project and technical talks on a permanent corridor and future management of navigation.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is one of the principal maritime routes for oil and gas exports from Gulf producers.

CENTCOM is the US military command responsible for operations across the Middle East and surrounding maritime areas.