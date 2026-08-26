Singapore shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping expands Orca AI navigation system after five-vessel trial

Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) will install Orca AI’s navigation platform on dozens of additional vessels after a five-ship trial covering more than 130,000 nautical miles, according to Orca AI.

The pilot recorded a 48% reduction in close-encounter events per 1,000 nautical miles and a 10% increase in the average minimum passing distance between vessels.

Pacific Sentinel recorded an 84% reduction in open-water close encounters and a 50% increase in minimum passing distance within six months of installation.

EPS technical director Sachin Saharawat said: “Our seafarers are at the centre of everything we do.” He said the pilot provided EPS with objective data on changes in navigational risk and supported the decision to broaden deployment across the fleet.

Orca AI chief executive and co-founder Yarden Gross said AI-based situational awareness could “reinforce good seamanship” while reducing higher-risk situations onboard and ashore.

The platform combines onboard computer vision with shore-based analysis. Its SeaPod unit detects and classifies vessels and other objects, including targets that may not appear on AIS, while FleetView gives shore teams access to navigational data for incident reviews, trend analysis and crew training.

Orca AI did not disclose the exact number of additional vessels, the contract value or a timetable for completing the rollout.

EPS is controlled by Israeli businessman Idan Ofer and operates a fleet totalling more than 31m dwt across four shipping segments. Its newbuilding orderbook exceeded 150 vessels in June 2026.

Orca AI is an Israeli maritime technology company headquartered in London. Founded in 2018 by Yarden Gross and Dor Raviv, it raised $72.5m in a Series B funding round in May 2025, taking total funding to $111m. By the end of 2025, around 1,000 vessels had been installed with its technology, with hundreds more preparing for deployment.