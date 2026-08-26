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2026 August 26   10:18

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Latvia’s three biggest ports complete €3.24m shared digital platform

Latvia’s three largest ports — Riga, Ventspils and Liepāja — have completed a shared digital platform covering vessel calls, berths, port services, permits, access passes, contracts and payments, according to the Freeport of Riga Authority.  

The project ran from December 2024 to August 2026 and received €3.24m ($3.78m) from the European Union’s Recovery Fund. It was led by the Freeport of Riga Authority with the Freeport of Ventspils Authority and Liepāja Special Economic Zone Authority.  

The Port and Multimodal Logistics Services Platform gives ship agents, shipping lines, terminals and other service providers access to operational information through a single environment. Functions include real-time vessel tracking and digital maps of port infrastructure.  

The system combines a Port Community System, Port Information System, geographic information tools, access-control management, analytics and a data-exchange layer linked with systems used by the Latvian Maritime Administration, state railway company Latvijas dzelzceļš and Latvia’s SKLOIS maritime and logistics information system.  

Vessel traffic services can use a common view of ship movements and port operations to coordinate with pilots, tug operators and ship agents, while the State Border Guard receives information on vessel movements and port-issued access permits.  

The platform also provides the technical base for further digitalisation of cargo planning, logistics and data exchange. Project documentation includes cargo planning, cargo tracking and document processing among the functions for which the system was designed.  

A unified real-time vessel tracking and traffic-monitoring system for Riga, Ventspils and Liepāja entered operation in July after software development was completed at the end of May. The broader digitalisation programme continued until August.  

Other project participants included Latvia’s Ministry of Transport, Coast Guard, State Border Guard, Latvian Maritime Administration, Latvijas dzelzceļš and Koksnes plūsmas datu centrs.  

The Freeport of Riga Authority is the public body responsible for the management and development of the Port of Riga and its infrastructure.

The Freeport of Ventspils Authority performs the corresponding port-authority functions in Ventspils.

Liepāja Special Economic Zone Authority administers the Liepāja Special Economic Zone and port territory.

Latvijas dzelzceļš is Latvia’s state railway company. 

Topics:

digitalisation

Port of Riga

Ventspils

Port of Liepaja

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