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2026 August 26   10:22

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South Korean LPG trader SK Gas agrees to pay record $5.3m for Panama Canal slot

South Korea’s SK Gas has agreed to pay a record $5.3m in a Panama Canal auction to secure a 1 September northbound transit for the LPG carrier G. Spirit, according to Bloomberg.  

The bid tops the previous $4.6m record set earlier in August as competition intensifies for limited transit capacity.  

Panama-flagged G. Spirit (IMO 9797876) is a 54,502-dwt LPG carrier managed by South Korea’s SK Shipping.

The previous $4.6m record was linked to G. Arete, another LPG carrier operated by SK Shipping.  Ships arriving without reservations have faced waits of as long as 11 days.  

The Panama Canal Authority declined to comment on the record auction price. It said recent auction results reflected “significantly stronger demand” than before February, when the median auction price was about $55,000.  

The authority is reducing capacity as hydrological conditions deteriorate. Rainfall across the canal watershed between May and August was 34% below the historical average, while inflows were 44% below average.  

For booking dates from 4 September, the Neopanamax locks will be limited to nine daily slots, including one auction slot. LNG and LPG vessels are in the first priority category for selected auctions.  

A rule change announced on 25 August also gives LNG vessels first priority, followed by LPG carriers, when cancelled or newly available slots are allocated through special competitions.  

SK Gas Co Ltd, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, is an LPG distributor and international trader. It held a 30.9% share of South Korea’s domestic LPG market at the end of 2025 and operates 480,000 tonnes of LPG storage capacity at terminals in Ulsan and Pyeongtaek.  

SK Shipping is a South Korean shipping company whose fleet includes VLGCs.

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Panama Canal

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