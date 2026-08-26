Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine approves $184m plan for five China-built bulkers

Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine has approved investment of up to CNY 1.2355bn ($183.8m) in five new bulk carriers to be built in China, according to Ningbo Marine’s 25 August corporate announcement.

The programme covers four 65,000-dwt bulkers costing up to CNY 980m ($145.8m) and one 82,000-dwt vessel with an investment ceiling of $36.5m.

The four 65,000-dwt ships are intended for domestic trades, while the larger vessel will operate in international trades through wholly owned subsidiary Ningbo Marine (Singapore) Co Ltd. The ships have not yet been ordered and no shipyards have been selected.

Ningbo Marine plans to choose builders through open tenders before signing binding shipbuilding contracts. The company’s board approved the investments on 21 August by 10 votes to zero, with no abstentions.

The projects do not require shareholder or government approval and are not related-party transactions or a major asset restructuring. Funding may come from internal resources, bank loans or other legally permitted sources.

Ningbo Marine plans to use the new tonnage to renew its fleet, add capacity and pursue energy-saving and emissions-reduction targets.

The five-ship plan is separate from four previously contracted 64,000-dwt bulkers that had entered the construction-preparation stage by the end of the first half of 2026.

Ningbo Marine Co Ltd is a Chinese shipping and transport company active in coastal, Yangtze River and international dry bulk trades carrying commodities including coal and iron ore. It controlled 29 vessels totalling 1.504m dwt at the end of June 2026.

Ningbo Marine (Singapore) Co Ltd is its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary and will undertake the planned investment in the 82,000-dwt international-trade bulker.

Ningbo Marine is controlled by state-owned Ningbo Marine Group Co Ltd, with ultimate control resting with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Zhejiang province.