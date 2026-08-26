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2026 August 26   10:29

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Pakistan receives $6bn-$9bn maritime investment offers for ports and LNG terminals

Pakistan has received investment offers from several countries for a $6bn-$9bn pipeline of port and maritime infrastructure projects, according to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.  

“Our current maritime investment pipeline stands at approximately US $6-9 billion,” Chaudhry said on 26 August.  

The projects include a multipurpose cargo terminal, the Sea-to-Steel project and an integrated maritime industrial complex, LNG and oil terminals, and container terminals. The individual investors and values of the projects have not been disclosed.  

Port Qasim Authority has already moved at least two of the projects into formal procurement.  

The authority issued prequalification documents on 20 August for a multipurpose cargo terminal at Port Qasim in Karachi, Pakistan, under a 30-year build-operate-transfer arrangement.  The planned terminal would have a quay of about 620 metres and a backup area of around 60 acres. It is designed initially for vessels of up to 50,000 dwt, increasing to 75,000 dwt in a second phase. Prequalification applications are due on 29 September.  

Port Qasim Authority also issued a request for proposals on 20 August for consultancy services for the Sea-to-Steel project at the port’s Iron Ore and Coal Berth.  Its documents state that the authority’s board has accepted an unsolicited proposal for the project and issued a provisional consent letter. Development remains subject to applicable rules and a competitive procurement process.  

The scheme includes a green ship recycling and dismantling yard, a ship repair facility, an electric-arc-furnace steel plant with capacity of about 1m tonnes per year, and associated industrial and logistics infrastructure.  

Pakistan is also preparing a one-window facility to simplify access to government services for maritime investors and businesses.  

Port Qasim Authority is a Pakistani federal port authority operating under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. It administers Port Qasim, one of the country’s main gateways for seaborne trade.

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