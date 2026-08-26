UK shipyard Harland & Wolff wins biggest Belfast cruise refit since Navantia takeover

UK shipyard Harland & Wolff has landed the biggest cruise ship revitalisation project at its Belfast yard since the business was acquired by Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia, with Margaritaville at Sea selecting the facility to convert former Costa Fortuna into Beachcomber, according to Navantia UK.

The multi-million-pound project is expected to generate about £40m ($54.5m) for the Belfast region through work at the yard, use of its facilities and employment of skilled workers.

Beachcomber is due to arrive in Belfast in September 2026 for a 12-week dry-docking programme beginning late that month.

The conversion will cover the vessel’s central atrium, spa, children’s facilities, speciality dining venues, nightclub and external VIP areas, alongside extensive rebranding.

Northern Ireland contractors MJM Marine and Mivan, both part of Rathbane Group, will carry out a significant share of the work, with Madden Marine also involved.

Navantia UK ship repair director Graham Couser called the contract “another major vote of confidence in our Belfast yard’s growing reputation”. Margaritaville at Sea previously chose Harland & Wolff to transform Islander in 2024 before returning to Belfast for the larger Beachcomber project.

The 272-metre former Costa Fortuna was delivered in 2003 and is more than 100,000 gross tons. It will become the largest vessel in Margaritaville at Sea’s three-ship fleet and is scheduled to enter service from PortMiami in January 2027 on Caribbean cruises.

Harland & Wolff’s Belfast facility has two of Europe’s largest dry docks, more than 1,300 metres of deep-water quayside and no tidal restrictions.

Navantia UK acquired Harland & Wolff’s Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish facilities in January 2025, with more than 1,000 employees transferring to the company.

Navantia UK is a subsidiary of Navantia SA, Spain’s state-owned shipbuilding and engineering group. Margaritaville at Sea began operations in May 2022 and added Islander in 2024.