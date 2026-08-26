Kongsberg wins Solstad-SBM vessel deal with world's-largest anchor-handling winch

Norwegian maritime technology supplier Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to equip a new deepwater installation vessel for Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore with an integrated systems package that includes what is expected to be the world’s largest anchor-handling winch, according to Kongsberg Maritime.

The contract was announced at ONS 2026 in Stavanger on 25 August by Solstad chief executive Lars Peder Solstad and Kongsberg Maritime chief executive Lisa Edvardsen Haugan. Its value was not disclosed.

The 132.6-metre by 32-metre vessel will be built by China’s CIMC Raffles for delivery in the first half of 2029. It will accommodate 100 people, operate in water depths of up to 4,000 metres, carry DP2 notation and DNV class, and be methanol-ready.

Mission equipment will include a 500-tonne active heave-compensated crane, a deepwater winch system, integrated carousel, A-frame, overboarding sheave system and ROV launch-and-recovery systems.

Kongsberg will supply dynamic positioning, thruster control, navigation, bridge and automation systems, as well as switchboards, generators, propulsion motors, battery energy storage, two controllable-pitch propeller shaftlines, azimuth thrusters, rudders and the full thruster package.

The deck machinery package includes anchor-handling winches, shark jaws and tow pins for chains of up to 220 mm. The project will also mark the first use of Kongsberg’s XT140 permanent-magnet motor on its anchor-handling winches and includes two heavy-duty active heave-compensated lifting winches.

Kongsberg has worked with SALT Design, SBM Offshore and Solstad Offshore on the vessel since 2023, with IP Huse involved in the anchor-handling package.

The ship will be owned through a joint venture in which Solstad holds 50.1% and SBM Offshore 49.9%, with Solstad acting as ship manager.

An initial 14-year charter with SBM guarantees at least 270 utilisation days per year and includes options to extend the arrangement by up to 11 years.

Solstad and SBM have jointly owned Normand Installer since 2006, while SBM’s access to that vessel has been extended to 2034.

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian supplier of maritime technology and systems, employing more than 8,400 people in 35 countries with equipment installed on more than 30,000 vessels.

Solstad Offshore is a Norwegian offshore shipping company, while SBM Offshore is a Netherlands-based offshore energy infrastructure company.