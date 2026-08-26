€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

Two EU-backed ship technology projects with combined budgets of €20.05m ($23.46m) have joined forces to accelerate the commercial rollout of direct-current power systems on large vessels, according to ALL-DC-SHIPS.

ALL-DC-SHIPS and STEESMAT are developing complementary DC architectures designed to improve onboard energy efficiency and simplify the integration of batteries, fuel cells and other low- and zero-emission energy sources.

The projects will bring shipowners, equipment suppliers and classification specialists together at the “Making DC Ships Market-Ready” workshop at SMM in Hamburg on 3 September.

The programme will focus on demonstrated performance, interoperability, certification and standards, as well as the conditions needed to move DC technology towards wider commercial adoption.

“The transition to low- and zero-emission shipping requires innovative onboard power systems that are compact, modular and highly efficient,” said Professor Pietro Tricoli, ALL-DC-SHIPS project coordinator at the University of Birmingham.

ALL-DC-SHIPS has a €10.25m ($11.99m) budget, including €7.50m ($8.78m) in EU funding, and runs from 1 February 2025 to 31 July 2028.

It is developing modular DC/DC converters, solid-state protection systems and energy-management technology for fully DC shipboard networks.

The technology is due to be tested on a roughly 3,000-gt dredger owned by Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul. The project is also examining applications for larger cruise ships and cargo vessels. STEESMAT has a €9.80m ($11.47m) budget, including €7.75m ($9.07m) in EU funding, and runs from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2028.

It is developing a medium-voltage DC system based on solid-state transformer technology, alongside a secondary low-voltage DC grid and an artificial intelligence-based energy management and control system.

Testing is planned first at Sustainable Energy’s Energy House in Norway and then for 30 days in real operating conditions aboard research vessel North Star, the former Norwegian Coast Guard vessel KV Senja.

The project is targeting DNV validation for market deployment.

ALL-DC-SHIPS is a European maritime research project coordinated by the University of Birmingham.

STEESMAT is a European maritime technology project coordinated by Norwegian cluster organisation Maritime CleanTech.

Jan De Nul is a Belgian marine contractor.

Sustainable Energy operates the Energy House test centre in Norway.

DNV is an international classification and assurance organisation.