DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

Classification society DNV and the Switzerland-based Global Ethanol Association have launched a three-year project to build a global database of fuel-grade ethanol production for use by the shipping industry, according to a joint statement from DNV and GEA.

The Ethanol Data Intelligence Partnership, announced on 24 August, will see GEA develop and maintain data on ethanol production facilities, locations, production capacities, feedstocks and raw materials, as well as fuel and output categories.

The dataset will be integrated into DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform, which tracks alternative fuels, fuel-production projects and bunkering infrastructure.

The information will be drawn from documented and traceable sources and updated throughout the three-year partnership.

GEA president Sylvain Zurcher said the project would map ethanol production globally from a fuel-grade perspective and turn fragmented information into structured market intelligence, with the aim of reducing information gaps across the ethanol value chain.

GEA secretary general Morten Jacobsen was also identified in connection with the association’s new ethanol research and data capability.

DNV sales lead for digital products Nathaniel Frithiof said the new data would allow Alternative Fuels Insight customers to “explore new shipping fuel pathways with confidence.”

DNV is an independent assurance and risk-management group headquartered in Oslo, Norway, operating in more than 100 countries. Its activities include ship classification and services for the maritime sector.

The Global Ethanol Association is an independent non-profit organisation based in Switzerland. Its work includes marine fuel and aviation initiatives, policy activities and market development related to ethanol.