  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

2026 August 26   11:01

alternative fuels

DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

Classification society DNV and the Switzerland-based Global Ethanol Association have launched a three-year project to build a global database of fuel-grade ethanol production for use by the shipping industry, according to a joint statement from DNV and GEA.  

The Ethanol Data Intelligence Partnership, announced on 24 August, will see GEA develop and maintain data on ethanol production facilities, locations, production capacities, feedstocks and raw materials, as well as fuel and output categories.  

The dataset will be integrated into DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform, which tracks alternative fuels, fuel-production projects and bunkering infrastructure.

The information will be drawn from documented and traceable sources and updated throughout the three-year partnership.  

GEA president Sylvain Zurcher said the project would map ethanol production globally from a fuel-grade perspective and turn fragmented information into structured market intelligence, with the aim of reducing information gaps across the ethanol value chain.  

GEA secretary general Morten Jacobsen was also identified in connection with the association’s new ethanol research and data capability.  

DNV sales lead for digital products Nathaniel Frithiof said the new data would allow Alternative Fuels Insight customers to “explore new shipping fuel pathways with confidence.”  

DNV is an independent assurance and risk-management group headquartered in Oslo, Norway, operating in more than 100 countries. Its activities include ship classification and services for the maritime sector.  

The Global Ethanol Association is an independent non-profit organisation based in Switzerland. Its work includes marine fuel and aviation initiatives, policy activities and market development related to ethanol.

Topics:

DNV

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

11:28

MSC restores five Suez sailings on four services in phased Red Sea return

11:21

Abu Dhabi shipowner ADNOC L&S exercises $444m options for two more LNG carriers in China

11:13

Faroese operator Smyril Line takes its first purpose-built ro-ro from Chinese shipyard

11:06

Maersk adds €150 low-water surcharge as drought restricts Dutch barge routes

11:03

Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s ore carrier gets world-first solar class certificate

10:33

Kongsberg wins Solstad-SBM vessel deal with world's-largest anchor-handling winch

10:31

UK shipyard Harland & Wolff wins biggest Belfast cruise refit since Navantia takeover

10:29

Pakistan receives $6bn-$9bn maritime investment offers for ports and LNG terminals

10:27

Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine approves $184m plan for five China-built bulkers

10:22

South Korean LPG trader SK Gas agrees to pay record $5.3m for Panama Canal slot

10:18

Latvia’s three biggest ports complete €3.24m shared digital platform

10:09

Greek shipowners back Panama-Liberia proposal as Travlos warns IMO on fuel availability

09:43

US Navy clears all mines from international waters in Strait of Hormuz

09:40

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan overtakes Singapore for first time to become world’s No 2 box port

09:38

Global port congestion strands record 4.31m TEU as East Asia storms snarl schedules

09:36

At least three Indian refiners and global energy major shun 45 ships blacklisted by Iran

09:33

Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

09:02

Canadian shipowner Fednav’s bulker catches fire with 20,000 tonnes of scrap at UK port

08:19

HHLA launches remote-controlled rail cranes at Hamburg terminal

2026 August 25

18:02

International Windship Association plans record wind propulsion showcase in Hamburg

17:02

India opens all seaports and airports to foreign-bound cargo diverted by Hormuz disruption

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news