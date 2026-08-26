Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s ore carrier gets world-first solar class certificate

Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s 250,000-dwt ore carrier Shandong Hexie has received what is claimed to be the world’s first Solar Photovoltaic System class certificate, according to China Classification Society (CCS).

The photovoltaic power-generation system uses three-phase micro-inversion technology and can cut annual fuel consumption by 33 tonnes and carbon emissions by 102.8 tonnes.

The certification builds on a wider efficiency programme for the vessel. CCS said Shandong Hexie’s energy-efficiency design incorporated measures capable of reducing fuel consumption by about 25%.

Its high-voltage shore-power system was also approved and certified by CCS, allowing the vessel to operate with zero emissions during port calls.

The ship was subsequently selected as a national-level shore-power demonstration project.

Shandong Hexie was delivered on 18 November 2014 by Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. to Shandong Shipping Corporation.

Designed by China Ship Design & Research Center Co., Ltd., it was the first 250,000-dwt ore carrier independently designed, built and classed in China.

The vessel operates scheduled iron ore voyages between China and Port Hedland, Australia. Its design required solutions for large cargo-hold openings, high stress concentrations and heavy and partial-load conditions.

CCS developed dedicated technical standards and a structural safety assessment system and carried out global structural-strength, fatigue and buckling calculations.

The class society also surveyed the ship throughout construction, including steel cutting, block fabrication, erection, mooring tests and sea trials.

Shandong Hexie won First Prize in the Chinese Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers’ 2016 Science and Technology Award. Sister ship Shandong Zhengtong was included in the Royal Institution of Naval Architects’ Significant Ships of 2015.

China Classification Society is a Chinese ship classification organisation.

Shandong Shipping Corporation is a state-owned enterprise of Shandong province active in marine transportation, logistics and ship management.

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company.

China Ship Design & Research Center Co., Ltd. is a Chinese ship design and marine engineering company.