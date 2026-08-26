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2026 August 26   11:06

Maersk

Maersk adds €150 low-water surcharge as drought restricts Dutch barge routes

Danish container shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk has updated its low-water surcharges for barge transport in the Netherlands, adding a levy of up to €150 ($174.95) for sailings via Nijmegen as drought reduces inland waterway capacity, according to Maersk.  

The revised schedule, published on 25 August, applies to inland movements from 3 August and will remain in force until water levels return to normal.  

“Low water conditions reduce the carrying capacity of inland barges and increase operational costs throughout the supply chain,” Maersk said.  

For Hengelo and Almelo, the surcharge is €25 ($29.16) for a 20-foot container, €50 ($58.32) for a 40-foot unit and €60 ($69.98) for a 45-foot box when the IJsselkop-Twentekanaal level falls below 2.0 metres.  

At Den Bosch, charges are €15 ($17.49), €30 ($34.99) and €40 ($46.65) when the water level drops below 2.6 metres. They rise to €25 ($29.16), €50 ($58.32) and €60 ($69.98) below 2.2 metres.  

At Nijmegen, Maersk charges €25 ($29.16), €50 ($58.32) and €60 ($69.98) below 2.0 metres. If the Tiel Gauge falls below 1.5 metres, all sailings via Nijmegen incur an additional €55 ($64.15), €100 ($116.63) and €150 ($174.95), depending on container size.  

Roermond and Venray carry charges of €25 ($29.16), €50 ($58.32) and €60 ($69.98) when the Tiel Gauge is below 2.0 metres.

At Doesburg, the corresponding rates are €20 ($23.33), €40 ($46.65) and €50 ($58.32) when the IJsselkop-Twentekanaal level is below 2.0 metres.  

The Twentekanaal has been closed to shipping since 25 July after drought left insufficient water to operate the Eefde locks while maintaining safe levels. The Almelo-De Haandrik section must remain at least 9.10 metres above Amsterdam Ordnance Datum to limit subsidence risk affecting an embankment that also serves as a flood defence.  

Maersk is routing Hengelo and Almelo cargo through Nijmegen Inland Terminal and has imposed a separate €178 ($207.61) per-container contingency surcharge on imports and exports until the canal reopens and regular barge services resume.  

CMA CGM has also suspended services to Hengelo and Almelo and is redirecting containers through alternative inland terminals.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group active in ocean shipping, inland transport, logistics and container-terminal operations. 

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