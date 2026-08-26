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2026 August 26   16:11

Maersk

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

Danish liner Maersk has warned that a low-water surcharge could rise to $4,646 per dry container if falling river levels prevent vessels from reaching Manaus in northern Brazil and force cargo transfers through Itacoatiara.  

The higher charge would apply only while Maersk is required to use a floating-pier operation at Itacoatiara.  Full offloading there would become necessary if river levels fall below 17.20 metres and vessels are unable to continue to Manaus.  The price calculation date is 25 September 2026 for shipments from all regions except exports from Manaus, for which it is 16 October.  

The $4,646 surcharge applies to all dry container types. Customers moving refrigerated containers or dangerous goods have been asked to contact their local Maersk representative for applicable terms.  The revised amount compares with a low-water surcharge of $1,228 per dry container set on 31 July.  

Maersk said the $4,646 figure is not an additional charge on top of the existing surcharge, but a temporary adjustment that would apply while the floating-pier contingency is required.  

Deteriorating navigability could require extra barge and terminal services, additional cargo handling and partial offloading at Itacoatiara before river conditions become severe enough to require full discharge there.  

Maersk said the surcharge was designed to recover extraordinary operating costs and was “not intended as a margin action”.  

The carrier sees the highest probability of increased operational disruption between weeks 42 and 47 of 2026.  

Brazilian waterways regulator ANTAQ has set a separate Rio Negro threshold of 17.70 metres for drought surcharges during the 2025 and 2026 hydrological cycles. It also requires at least 30 days’ advance notice and supporting technical and financial information.

Maersk is part of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a Denmark-based integrated logistics group headquartered in Copenhagen. The group operates in almost 130 countries, employs more than 100,000 people and deploys more than 700 container vessels.

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