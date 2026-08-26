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2026 August 26   11:13

shipbuilding

Faroese operator Smyril Line takes its first purpose-built ro-ro from Chinese shipyard

Faroese ferry and freight operator Smyril Line has taken delivery of the 3,300-lane-metre Skipanes, the first of two purpose-built ro-ro vessels for its North Atlantic shortsea operations, from CIMC Raffles in Yantai, China, on 25 August, according to Smyril Line.  

The 190-metre newbuilding is designed for year-round services linking mainland Europe, the Faroe Islands and Iceland. Danish naval architect Knud E. Hansen worked with Smyril Line on the design.  

Skipanes will now sail from China to Europe. Smyril Line has not given a date for the vessel to enter commercial service.  The ship and sister vessel Akranes have battery systems, shore-power capability and are prepared for methanol operation.

Smyril Line said when ordering the pair that the design was expected to cut energy consumption by at least 60% compared with the vessels they are intended to complement.  

Skipanes has been delivered ahead of Akranes, although the latter was originally scheduled to arrive first. Earlier delivery plans envisaged Akranes in May and Skipanes in July.  

P/F Smyril Line was founded in the Faroe Islands in 1982. The company operates passenger and freight transport in the North Atlantic and is headquartered in Tórshavn.  

CIMC Raffles is a Chinese shipbuilding company whose yards build merchant and offshore vessels.  

Knud E. Hansen is a Denmark-based naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy.

Topics:

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