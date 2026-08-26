China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

French LNG technology group GTT has won an order from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard to design the tanks for four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers being built for ADNOC Logistics & Services, according to GTT.

The order was received in the third quarter of 2026. GTT will design the cryogenic tanks for all four vessels, each with a total capacity of 175,000 cubic metres.

The tanks will use GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The LNG carriers are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2029.

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, known as GTT, is a French engineering company specialising in containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases.

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company within China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.

ADNOC Logistics & Services plc is an Abu Dhabi-based maritime logistics company providing shipping, integrated logistics and marine services.