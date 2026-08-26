Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will showcase its Wind Challenger hard-sail propulsion system and data-driven vessel efficiency technology at the Japan Pavilion during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, in November, according to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

MOL was selected as an exhibitor for the pavilion, which is organised by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment at the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The company will present Wind Challenger alongside its Digital Approach to Reduce GHG with Integrated Network, or DarWIN, project.

Wind Challenger converts wind energy into propulsion force, while DarWIN uses voyage and operational data to support fuel-efficiency measures and voyage optimisation.

MOL said the technologies are designed to cut fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during voyages by combining wind power with data and AI where appropriate.

The MOL Group achieved a 10.7% improvement in fuel efficiency in FY2025 compared with FY2019 through a broader package of operational-efficiency measures that included the two initiatives.

COP has been held annually since 1995 and brings together governments, local authorities, international organisations, NGOs, companies and other stakeholders to discuss frameworks for addressing climate change. The Japan Pavilion is intended to present Japanese products, services and climate-related initiatives to an international audience.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Tokyo-headquartered Japanese shipping company led by president and chief executive Jotaro Tamura and the principal operating company of the MOL Group. The group has set a target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 under its Environmental Vision and identifies Environment and Digital Transformation among its Sustainability Issues.