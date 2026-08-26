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2026 August 26   11:21

shipbuilding

Abu Dhabi shipowner ADNOC L&S exercises $444m options for two more LNG carriers in China

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Logistics & Services has exercised $444m of options for two more 175,000-cbm LNG carriers at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard, lifting its LNG fleet and orderbook to 24 vessels, according to ADNOC L&S.  

The two newbuildings are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and are expected to enter long-term charters after handover. The contract values each ship at about $222m.  

The latest move follows a $900m order placed with Jiangnan in July for four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers, also due for delivery in 2029 at an average price of about $225m per ship.  

ADNOC L&S has already taken delivery of six 175,000-cbm LNG carriers from Jiangnan under an earlier $1.2bn programme. Five have been deployed on contracts of up to 15 years with ADNOC Gas since May 2026.  

The option exercise takes the current batch of Jiangnan-built LNG carriers due in 2029 to six ships. ADNOC L&S’ wider LNG portfolio now comprises four legacy vessels, six next-generation carriers delivered since the fourth quarter of 2024 and 14 ships under construction.  

The company’s announced vessel acquisitions and newbuilding commitments in 2026 have reached about $2.7bn. It posted second-quarter 2026 net profit of $951m, up 303% year on year, while first-half net profit reached $1.17bn.  

ADNOC Logistics & Services is an Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary of ADNOC Group providing maritime logistics, shipping and related services to the energy sector.

ADNOC Group is the Abu Dhabi state-owned energy company.  

Jiangnan Shipyard is a Shanghai-based Chinese shipbuilder.

ADNOC Gas is an Abu Dhabi-based gas processing and sales company within ADNOC Group.  

Zakher Marine International Holdings is an offshore vessel operator wholly owned by ADNOC L&S. Navig8 is a shipowner and commercial pools operator in which ADNOC L&S holds an 80% stake.

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LNG carrier

ADNOC

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