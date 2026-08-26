Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

Typhoon-driven disruption has halted bunkering at two outer anchorages in China’s Zhoushan hub as tighter supply in Singapore and weather interruptions in China reshape fuel availability across Asia, according to ENGINE.

Bunkering at Zhoushan’s Tiaozhoumen and Xiazhimen outer anchorages has again been suspended because of rough weather following earlier disruption from Typhoon Dolphin. No timetable has been given for operations to resume.

VLSFO lead times at Zhoushan have widened to about 10 days from seven to 10 days a week earlier, with LSMGO and HSFO also requiring about 10 days.

China’s National Meteorological Center maintained an orange typhoon warning at 1800 on 25 August, forecasting strong winds across the East China Sea as Typhoon Saudel moved towards the Zhejiang-Fujian coast.

Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration activated a Level II typhoon emergency response at 2000 the same day, tightening controls around anchorages and other high-risk areas and requiring suspension, closure, transfer and evacuation measures where necessary.

The disruption has coincided with stronger bunker demand in South Korea. Lead times at Busan, Ulsan, Masan, Onsan, Yeosu and Kwangyang have stretched to four to 11 days from four to six days a week earlier.

Incheon, Daesan, Dangjin, Pyeongtaek and Taean are also quoting four to 11 days, compared with about five days previously.

Further weather-related interruptions are expected at some South Korean ports between 26 and 28 August.

Singapore is facing a separate tightening in VLSFO availability. Lead times have widened to seven to 19 days from seven to 13 days a week earlier amid reduced supplier availability and shortages of blending components.

LSMGO lead times have risen to four to nine days from two to eight days, while HSFO remains at six to 12 days.

Singapore’s residual fuel oil inventories have averaged 3% below July levels so far in August and remained below 19m barrels.

Average stocks stood at 18.41m barrels, down 560,000 barrels from July, while middle distillate inventories averaged 8.21m barrels, down 460,000 barrels.

Zhoushan VLSFO prices rose by $7 per tonne over the weekend, leaving the Chinese port at a $14-per-tonne premium to Singapore and a $34-per-tonne premium to Fujairah.

ENGINE was founded in 2019 as a marine fuel intelligence and benchmarking platform covering bunker pricing, fuel quality and market data. Its activities also include bunker trading through ENGINE X.