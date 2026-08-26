  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

2026 August 26   14:12

bunkering

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

Typhoon-driven disruption has halted bunkering at two outer anchorages in China’s Zhoushan hub as tighter supply in Singapore and weather interruptions in China reshape fuel availability across Asia, according to ENGINE.  

Bunkering at Zhoushan’s Tiaozhoumen and Xiazhimen outer anchorages has again been suspended because of rough weather following earlier disruption from Typhoon Dolphin. No timetable has been given for operations to resume.  

VLSFO lead times at Zhoushan have widened to about 10 days from seven to 10 days a week earlier, with LSMGO and HSFO also requiring about 10 days.  

China’s National Meteorological Center maintained an orange typhoon warning at 1800 on 25 August, forecasting strong winds across the East China Sea as Typhoon Saudel moved towards the Zhejiang-Fujian coast.  

Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration activated a Level II typhoon emergency response at 2000 the same day, tightening controls around anchorages and other high-risk areas and requiring suspension, closure, transfer and evacuation measures where necessary.  

The disruption has coincided with stronger bunker demand in South Korea. Lead times at Busan, Ulsan, Masan, Onsan, Yeosu and Kwangyang have stretched to four to 11 days from four to six days a week earlier.  

Incheon, Daesan, Dangjin, Pyeongtaek and Taean are also quoting four to 11 days, compared with about five days previously.

Further weather-related interruptions are expected at some South Korean ports between 26 and 28 August.  

Singapore is facing a separate tightening in VLSFO availability. Lead times have widened to seven to 19 days from seven to 13 days a week earlier amid reduced supplier availability and shortages of blending components.  

LSMGO lead times have risen to four to nine days from two to eight days, while HSFO remains at six to 12 days.  

Singapore’s residual fuel oil inventories have averaged 3% below July levels so far in August and remained below 19m barrels.

Average stocks stood at 18.41m barrels, down 560,000 barrels from July, while middle distillate inventories averaged 8.21m barrels, down 460,000 barrels.  

Zhoushan VLSFO prices rose by $7 per tonne over the weekend, leaving the Chinese port at a $14-per-tonne premium to Singapore and a $34-per-tonne premium to Fujairah.  

ENGINE was founded in 2019 as a marine fuel intelligence and benchmarking platform covering bunker pricing, fuel quality and market data. Its activities also include bunker trading through ENGINE X.

Topics:

bunkering

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Qatar LNG exports collapse 96% to just 18 cargoes as Hormuz disruption bites

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

11:28

MSC restores five Suez sailings on four services in phased Red Sea return

11:21

Abu Dhabi shipowner ADNOC L&S exercises $444m options for two more LNG carriers in China

11:13

Faroese operator Smyril Line takes its first purpose-built ro-ro from Chinese shipyard

11:06

Maersk adds €150 low-water surcharge as drought restricts Dutch barge routes

11:03

Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s ore carrier gets world-first solar class certificate

11:01

DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

10:33

Kongsberg wins Solstad-SBM vessel deal with world's-largest anchor-handling winch

10:31

UK shipyard Harland & Wolff wins biggest Belfast cruise refit since Navantia takeover

10:29

Pakistan receives $6bn-$9bn maritime investment offers for ports and LNG terminals

10:27

Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine approves $184m plan for five China-built bulkers

10:22

South Korean LPG trader SK Gas agrees to pay record $5.3m for Panama Canal slot

10:18

Latvia’s three biggest ports complete €3.24m shared digital platform

10:09

Greek shipowners back Panama-Liberia proposal as Travlos warns IMO on fuel availability

09:43

US Navy clears all mines from international waters in Strait of Hormuz

09:40

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan overtakes Singapore for first time to become world’s No 2 box port

09:38

Global port congestion strands record 4.31m TEU as East Asia storms snarl schedules

09:36

At least three Indian refiners and global energy major shun 45 ships blacklisted by Iran

09:33

Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

09:02

Canadian shipowner Fednav’s bulker catches fire with 20,000 tonnes of scrap at UK port

08:19

HHLA launches remote-controlled rail cranes at Hamburg terminal

2026 August 25

18:02

International Windship Association plans record wind propulsion showcase in Hamburg

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news