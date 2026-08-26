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2026 August 26   11:28

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MSC restores five Suez sailings on four services in phased Red Sea return

MSC has started a phased return to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, restoring five sailings across four east-west container services in both directions, according to MSC.  

The carrier is bringing selected voyages back to the route after reviewing security and operational conditions in the region, while stopping short of a network-wide restoration of Suez transits.  

MSC Michel Cappellini, voyage GJ632E, is assigned to the eastbound Asia-Mediterranean Jade service from Abu Kir on 24 August.  

MSC Josefina, voyage GA630E, is sailing eastbound on the Asia-North Europe Albatros service from Jeddah on the same date.  

MSC Beryl is scheduled to depart Vizhinjam on 31 August on westbound voyage IS632A on the India-Mediterranean Himalaya service.  

The Asia-Mediterranean Tiger service is returning in both directions.

MSC Anna is assigned to westbound voyage GT629W from Singapore on 24 August, while MSC Tina is assigned to eastbound voyage GT632E from Mersin on 20 August.  

MSC said booking confirmations and online schedules would be updated progressively as the revised voyage plans are introduced.  

“The protection of our seafarers, vessels and customers’ cargo remains our overriding priority,” MSC said.  

The carrier said the transition would be implemented service by service, with contingency arrangements remaining in place so individual voyages can be adjusted if circumstances require.  

MSC is a privately owned shipping and logistics group founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Its network comprises about 1,000 vessels, 300 routes and 520 ports in more than 155 countries, with about 30m TEU carried annually.

Topics:

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