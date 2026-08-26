  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

2026 August 26   11:29

shipbuilding

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

India’s National Shipping Board has proposed adding 100 vessels to the country’s merchant fleet over the next five years as the government looks to reduce dependence on foreign carriers that collect close to $75bn a year in freight payments, according to the Press Information Bureau.  

The proposal was presented at the board’s inaugural Sagar Samvad meeting in New Delhi on 25 August and backed by ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal.  

The board’s five-pillar roadmap covers fiscal reform, assured cargo support, access to competitive financing, regulatory streamlining and ease of doing business.

The measures are intended to support the addition of 100 ships within five years and India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 goal of becoming one of the world’s five largest shipowning nations.  

Minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur said India pays close to $75bn annually to foreign shipping lines to transport cargo including crude oil, gas, coal and urea.

The government has not quantified how much of that expenditure could be displaced by the proposed fleet expansion.  Indian National Shipowners Association chief executive Anil Devli said Indian owners face operating costs 16% to 20% above those of foreign competitors because of the combined tax burden.

The disadvantages cited include taxes on ship imports and maintenance services, deductions from seafarers’ wages, freight taxation and higher domestic financing costs.  Indian owners also operate under the country’s Right of First Refusal system, under which they are expected to match foreign freight rates to secure cargo.  

The government is meanwhile encouraging international shipowners to place vessels under the Indian flag. Danish shipping group AP Moller-Maersk, French container carrier CMA CGM and Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines have already reflagged vessels, while further registrations involving German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd and Japanese shipping company NYK are in the pipeline.  

Sonowal said India aims to raise port capacity to 10,000m tonnes a year by 2047. He also cited the INR 100bn ($1.05bn) Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme, under which Maersk has begun placing orders for containers manufactured in India.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Qatar LNG exports collapse 96% to just 18 cargoes as Hormuz disruption bites

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:28

MSC restores five Suez sailings on four services in phased Red Sea return

11:21

Abu Dhabi shipowner ADNOC L&S exercises $444m options for two more LNG carriers in China

11:13

Faroese operator Smyril Line takes its first purpose-built ro-ro from Chinese shipyard

11:06

Maersk adds €150 low-water surcharge as drought restricts Dutch barge routes

11:03

Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s ore carrier gets world-first solar class certificate

11:01

DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

10:33

Kongsberg wins Solstad-SBM vessel deal with world's-largest anchor-handling winch

10:31

UK shipyard Harland & Wolff wins biggest Belfast cruise refit since Navantia takeover

10:29

Pakistan receives $6bn-$9bn maritime investment offers for ports and LNG terminals

10:27

Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine approves $184m plan for five China-built bulkers

10:22

South Korean LPG trader SK Gas agrees to pay record $5.3m for Panama Canal slot

10:18

Latvia’s three biggest ports complete €3.24m shared digital platform

10:09

Greek shipowners back Panama-Liberia proposal as Travlos warns IMO on fuel availability

09:43

US Navy clears all mines from international waters in Strait of Hormuz

09:40

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan overtakes Singapore for first time to become world’s No 2 box port

09:38

Global port congestion strands record 4.31m TEU as East Asia storms snarl schedules

09:36

At least three Indian refiners and global energy major shun 45 ships blacklisted by Iran

09:33

Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

09:02

Canadian shipowner Fednav’s bulker catches fire with 20,000 tonnes of scrap at UK port

08:19

HHLA launches remote-controlled rail cranes at Hamburg terminal

2026 August 25

18:02

International Windship Association plans record wind propulsion showcase in Hamburg

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news