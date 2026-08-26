India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

India’s National Shipping Board has proposed adding 100 vessels to the country’s merchant fleet over the next five years as the government looks to reduce dependence on foreign carriers that collect close to $75bn a year in freight payments, according to the Press Information Bureau.

The proposal was presented at the board’s inaugural Sagar Samvad meeting in New Delhi on 25 August and backed by ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The board’s five-pillar roadmap covers fiscal reform, assured cargo support, access to competitive financing, regulatory streamlining and ease of doing business.

The measures are intended to support the addition of 100 ships within five years and India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 goal of becoming one of the world’s five largest shipowning nations.

Minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur said India pays close to $75bn annually to foreign shipping lines to transport cargo including crude oil, gas, coal and urea.

The government has not quantified how much of that expenditure could be displaced by the proposed fleet expansion. Indian National Shipowners Association chief executive Anil Devli said Indian owners face operating costs 16% to 20% above those of foreign competitors because of the combined tax burden.

The disadvantages cited include taxes on ship imports and maintenance services, deductions from seafarers’ wages, freight taxation and higher domestic financing costs. Indian owners also operate under the country’s Right of First Refusal system, under which they are expected to match foreign freight rates to secure cargo.

The government is meanwhile encouraging international shipowners to place vessels under the Indian flag. Danish shipping group AP Moller-Maersk, French container carrier CMA CGM and Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines have already reflagged vessels, while further registrations involving German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd and Japanese shipping company NYK are in the pipeline.

Sonowal said India aims to raise port capacity to 10,000m tonnes a year by 2047. He also cited the INR 100bn ($1.05bn) Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme, under which Maersk has begun placing orders for containers manufactured in India.