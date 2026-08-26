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2026 August 26   11:31

shipbuilding

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

Indian state-owned Goa Shipyard has delivered the 51.43-metre fast patrol vessel ICGS Ajit to the Indian Coast Guard in Goa, with more than 65% Indian content and a top speed exceeding 27 knots, according to the Press Information Bureau of India’s Ministry of Defence.  

The 330-tonne vessel, Yard 1277, was handed over on 25 August. It has a beam of 8 metres and a draught of 2.5 metres.  Twin marine diesel engines drive controllable-pitch propellers, a configuration Goa Shipyard said is a first for this class of fast patrol vessel. ICGS Ajit has an endurance of 1,500 nautical miles and is fitted with an integrated machinery control system.  

The vessel will operate with six officers and 35 sailors. Its missions include fisheries protection, surveillance of India’s exclusive economic zone, coastal patrols, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations, and search and rescue.  

ICGS Ajit and sister vessel ICGS Aparajit were launched on 24 October 2025 as the seventh and eighth ships in an eight-vessel programme for the Indian Coast Guard.  

The programme is covered by a ₹4.73bn ($49.64m) contract signed between India’s Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard on 28 March 2022 under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.  

Goa Shipyard was established in 1957 and operates under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of Defence.

The Vasco da Gama-based company designs, builds, repairs and modernises vessels for defence and commercial customers.

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