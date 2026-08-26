China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

China exported 656 ships worth CNY 48.82bn ($7.26bn) in July, with tanker shipments surging 171.4% year on year, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. The total number of vessels shipped overseas rose 36.4% from July 2025, while their export value climbed 84.6%.

Tankers posted the sharpest growth. China exported 57 tankers worth CNY 22.14bn ($3.29bn) during the month, with their value jumping 212.9% year on year.

Container ship exports reached 20 vessels worth CNY 6.04bn ($899m) in July. The number doubled from a year earlier, while export value increased 36.2%.

China also exported 46 bulk carriers worth CNY 8.13bn ($1.21bn), up 9.5% in number and 52.6% in value year on year.

For the first seven months of 2026, China exported 4,046 ships worth CNY 268.14bn ($39.90bn), increases of 4.5% in volume and 32.7% in value.

Tanker exports during the period reached 296 vessels worth CNY 105.63bn ($15.72bn), up 89.7% in number and 187.1% in value.

China exported 305 bulk carriers worth CNY 57.07bn ($8.49bn), increases of 2% and 37.9%, respectively.

Container ship exports moved in the opposite direction over the seven-month period, falling 20% to 80 vessels, while their value declined 23.5% to CNY 39.22bn ($5.84bn).