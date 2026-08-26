  1. Home
  2. News
  3. China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

2026 August 26   11:33

shipbuilding

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

China exported 656 ships worth CNY 48.82bn ($7.26bn) in July, with tanker shipments surging 171.4% year on year, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.  The total number of vessels shipped overseas rose 36.4% from July 2025, while their export value climbed 84.6%.  

Tankers posted the sharpest growth. China exported 57 tankers worth CNY 22.14bn ($3.29bn) during the month, with their value jumping 212.9% year on year.  

Container ship exports reached 20 vessels worth CNY 6.04bn ($899m) in July. The number doubled from a year earlier, while export value increased 36.2%.  

China also exported 46 bulk carriers worth CNY 8.13bn ($1.21bn), up 9.5% in number and 52.6% in value year on year.  

For the first seven months of 2026, China exported 4,046 ships worth CNY 268.14bn ($39.90bn), increases of 4.5% in volume and 32.7% in value.  

Tanker exports during the period reached 296 vessels worth CNY 105.63bn ($15.72bn), up 89.7% in number and 187.1% in value.

China exported 305 bulk carriers worth CNY 57.07bn ($8.49bn), increases of 2% and 37.9%, respectively.  

Container ship exports moved in the opposite direction over the seven-month period, falling 20% to 80 vessels, while their value declined 23.5% to CNY 39.22bn ($5.84bn).

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Qatar LNG exports collapse 96% to just 18 cargoes as Hormuz disruption bites

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

11:28

MSC restores five Suez sailings on four services in phased Red Sea return

11:21

Abu Dhabi shipowner ADNOC L&S exercises $444m options for two more LNG carriers in China

11:13

Faroese operator Smyril Line takes its first purpose-built ro-ro from Chinese shipyard

11:06

Maersk adds €150 low-water surcharge as drought restricts Dutch barge routes

11:03

Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s ore carrier gets world-first solar class certificate

11:01

DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

10:33

Kongsberg wins Solstad-SBM vessel deal with world's-largest anchor-handling winch

10:31

UK shipyard Harland & Wolff wins biggest Belfast cruise refit since Navantia takeover

10:29

Pakistan receives $6bn-$9bn maritime investment offers for ports and LNG terminals

10:27

Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine approves $184m plan for five China-built bulkers

10:22

South Korean LPG trader SK Gas agrees to pay record $5.3m for Panama Canal slot

10:18

Latvia’s three biggest ports complete €3.24m shared digital platform

10:09

Greek shipowners back Panama-Liberia proposal as Travlos warns IMO on fuel availability

09:43

US Navy clears all mines from international waters in Strait of Hormuz

09:40

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan overtakes Singapore for first time to become world’s No 2 box port

09:38

Global port congestion strands record 4.31m TEU as East Asia storms snarl schedules

09:36

At least three Indian refiners and global energy major shun 45 ships blacklisted by Iran

09:33

Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

09:02

Canadian shipowner Fednav’s bulker catches fire with 20,000 tonnes of scrap at UK port

08:19

HHLA launches remote-controlled rail cranes at Hamburg terminal

2026 August 25

18:02

International Windship Association plans record wind propulsion showcase in Hamburg

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news