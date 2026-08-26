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2026 August 26   11:48

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Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

Turkish floating power group Karpowership has been named as the buyer of the 2006-built steam turbine LNG carrier Arctic Voyager after the vessel completed its long-term charter to Norwegian energy company Equinor, according to TradeWinds.  

The 140,618-cbm LNG carrier was delivered on 14 July 2006 from the Sakaide yard in Japan for the Snøhvit LNG project. It entered a 20-year charter to the Snøhvit Sellers, a group that included Statoil, which later became Equinor.  

Arctic Voyager was originally co-owned by Japanese shipowner K Line, Statoil, Mitsui & Co and Iino Kaiun Kaisha. The 289.5-metre vessel was one of two winterised LNG carriers managed by K Line for the Norwegian project.  

Its ownership structure changed in late 2018 after Iino acquired Mitsui’s interests in the special-purpose companies holding Arctic Voyager and sister ship Arctic Discoverer.

Arctic Voyager was subsequently held 50% by Equinor, 36% by K Line and 14% by Iino.  

The Bahamas-flagged ship remains associated with Northern LNG Transport Co II Ltd, which is listed as its P&I owner.

Istanbul-based Karpowership specialises in floating power generation and LNG-to-power infrastructure and has 45 Powerships and 11 LNG vessels.  

K Line is a Japanese shipping group and continues to list Northern LNG Transport Co II Ltd among its overseas marine transportation companies.

Equinor is a Norwegian energy company that adopted its current name from Statoil in 2018.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

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