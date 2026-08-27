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2026 August 27   08:49

shipping

MSC halts bookings at Russia’s Novorossiysk after drone hits containership

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co has suspended new cargo bookings to and from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk with immediate effect after the Panama-flagged MSC ULSAN III was struck by a drone while sailing towards the port, according to an MSC customer notice.  

The liner company did not state when the attack occurred or identify who was responsible.  

MSC said it is monitoring the situation and advised customers to contact its Russian agency for alternative import and export logistics arrangements.

Regular weekly services at Novorossiysk are expected to resume when security conditions allow.  

Operations at Novorossiysk are currently idled. MSC has reduced its Russian operations since 2022 but continues to serve other Russian ports, including St Petersburg.  

MSC ULSAN III, IMO 9305001, is a 2004-built, Panama-flagged containership of 27,915 gt. Ulsan Shipping and Trading Limited is the vessel’s registered owner.  

Geneva-headquartered MSC is a privately owned container shipping and logistics group founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. The group is led by president Diego Aponte and operates about 1,000 vessels across 300 routes connecting 520 ports in 155 countries, carrying an estimated 30m TEU annually.

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