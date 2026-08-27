At least 67 ships wait off Romania as Danube bottleneck cuts Ukraine port access

At least 67 vessels had been waiting off Romania for two days or more on 26 August as congestion restricted access to Ukraine’s Danube ports, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

The queue off Sulina was estimated at as many as 70 vessels. More than 50 ships were waiting to transit the Sulina Canal on 25 August, with only five to seven vessels a day moving towards Ukrainian Danube ports. Effective capacity for ships heading to the ports had fallen to just two or three vessels a day, Avalon Shipping operations manager Katerina Kononenko said. A shortage of pilots and priority given to some cargoes, including fuel, were adding to the bottleneck.

Poor weather was expected to close the Sulina Canal for around two days, threatening further delays. Each additional day of waiting can cost as much as $8,000 per vessel.

Low water is also restricting operations. Romania’s National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management recorded Danube flow at Baziaș at 1,400 cubic metres per second on 26 August, compared with a long-term August average of 3,900 cubic metres per second. Flows were forecast to rise to 1,600 before easing to 1,500 cubic metres per second.

Romania’s Lower Danube River Administration, AFDJ, recorded a water level of 52 cm at Sulina on 25 August. The authority handles pilotage between the Sulina roadstead and Brăila and provides pilots for maritime vessels using that section of the Danube. Ukraine exported 539,000 tonnes of grain between 1 and 21 August, down from 1.73m tonnes in the same period a year earlier.