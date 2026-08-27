  1. Home
  2. News
  3. At least 67 ships wait off Romania as Danube bottleneck cuts Ukraine port access

2026 August 27   09:01

shipping

At least 67 ships wait off Romania as Danube bottleneck cuts Ukraine port access

At least 67 vessels had been waiting off Romania for two days or more on 26 August as congestion restricted access to Ukraine’s Danube ports, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.  

The queue off Sulina was estimated at as many as 70 vessels. More than 50 ships were waiting to transit the Sulina Canal on 25 August, with only five to seven vessels a day moving towards Ukrainian Danube ports.  Effective capacity for ships heading to the ports had fallen to just two or three vessels a day, Avalon Shipping operations manager Katerina Kononenko said. A shortage of pilots and priority given to some cargoes, including fuel, were adding to the bottleneck.  

Poor weather was expected to close the Sulina Canal for around two days, threatening further delays. Each additional day of waiting can cost as much as $8,000 per vessel.  

Low water is also restricting operations. Romania’s National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management recorded Danube flow at Baziaș at 1,400 cubic metres per second on 26 August, compared with a long-term August average of 3,900 cubic metres per second. Flows were forecast to rise to 1,600 before easing to 1,500 cubic metres per second.  

Romania’s Lower Danube River Administration, AFDJ, recorded a water level of 52 cm at Sulina on 25 August. The authority handles pilotage between the Sulina roadstead and Brăila and provides pilots for maritime vessels using that section of the Danube.  Ukraine exported 539,000 tonnes of grain between 1 and 21 August, down from 1.73m tonnes in the same period a year earlier.  

Topics:

grain

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:49

MSC halts bookings at Russia’s Novorossiysk after drone hits containership

2026 August 26

18:00

Singapore shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping expands Orca AI navigation system after five-vessel trial

17:10

Qatar LNG exports collapse 96% to just 18 cargoes as Hormuz disruption bites

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

11:28

MSC restores five Suez sailings on four services in phased Red Sea return

11:21

Abu Dhabi shipowner ADNOC L&S exercises $444m options for two more LNG carriers in China

11:13

Faroese operator Smyril Line takes its first purpose-built ro-ro from Chinese shipyard

11:06

Maersk adds €150 low-water surcharge as drought restricts Dutch barge routes

11:03

Chinese owner Shandong Shipping’s ore carrier gets world-first solar class certificate

11:01

DNV and Global Ethanol Association launch three-year global fuel database for shipping

10:33

Kongsberg wins Solstad-SBM vessel deal with world's-largest anchor-handling winch

10:31

UK shipyard Harland & Wolff wins biggest Belfast cruise refit since Navantia takeover

10:29

Pakistan receives $6bn-$9bn maritime investment offers for ports and LNG terminals

10:27

Chinese shipowner Ningbo Marine approves $184m plan for five China-built bulkers

10:22

South Korean LPG trader SK Gas agrees to pay record $5.3m for Panama Canal slot

10:18

Latvia’s three biggest ports complete €3.24m shared digital platform

10:09

Greek shipowners back Panama-Liberia proposal as Travlos warns IMO on fuel availability

09:43

US Navy clears all mines from international waters in Strait of Hormuz

09:40

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan overtakes Singapore for first time to become world’s No 2 box port

09:38

Global port congestion strands record 4.31m TEU as East Asia storms snarl schedules

09:36

At least three Indian refiners and global energy major shun 45 ships blacklisted by Iran

09:33

Iran and Oman propose 7-mile Hormuz shipping corridor and joint mine-clearing

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news