Saudi Aramco sends 4m barrels to China via STS transfers off Oman

Saudi Aramco has moved about 4m barrels of crude onto two VLCCs off Sohar, Oman, for delivery to China as it expands sales through loading points outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

The transfers come as Aramco opens a second consecutive weekly sales round for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude to Asian buyers, with September cargoes offered through ship-to-ship operations off Sohar or Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine’s VLCC Singapore Prosperity transferred its Saudi crude cargo around 22 August to Xin Hui Yang, which is expected to arrive at Ningbo in eastern China on 15 September.

Algeria Prosperity transferred another cargo on 25 August to Xin Han Yang, which is expected to reach Zhanjiang in southern China on 12 September.

Both cargoes are destined for Chinese refining group Sinopec. Aramco declined to comment. The latest sales round follows an earlier offer of Arab Medium and Arab Heavy through ship-to-ship transfers off Fujairah.

PetroChina and Sinochem each bought 2m barrels, taking sales in that round to at least 4m barrels.

Malaysia Prosperity, Algeria Prosperity and Singapore Prosperity had each loaded 2m barrels at Saudi Arabia’s Juaymah and Ras Tanura terminals between 12 and 16 August after a three-week gap in loadings there.

Some Saudi cargoes have also transited the Strait of Hormuz with vessel-tracking systems switched off. Transfers off Fujairah or Sohar allow receiving tankers to take delivery outside the strait after the crude has been transported through it.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Aramco, is headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and operates across the energy and chemicals sectors. It reported first-half 2026 hydrocarbon production of 11m barrels of oil equivalent per day and liquids production of 9.1m barrels per day.

Sinokor Merchant Marine is a South Korean shipowner. Sinopec is a Chinese refining group, while PetroChina and Sinochem are Chinese oil companies.