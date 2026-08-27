  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saudi Aramco sends 4m barrels to China via STS transfers off Oman

2026 August 27   10:13

shipping

Saudi Aramco sends 4m barrels to China via STS transfers off Oman

Saudi Aramco has moved about 4m barrels of crude onto two VLCCs off Sohar, Oman, for delivery to China as it expands sales through loading points outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.  

The transfers come as Aramco opens a second consecutive weekly sales round for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude to Asian buyers, with September cargoes offered through ship-to-ship operations off Sohar or Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.  

South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine’s VLCC Singapore Prosperity transferred its Saudi crude cargo around 22 August to Xin Hui Yang, which is expected to arrive at Ningbo in eastern China on 15 September.  

Algeria Prosperity transferred another cargo on 25 August to Xin Han Yang, which is expected to reach Zhanjiang in southern China on 12 September.

Both cargoes are destined for Chinese refining group Sinopec.  Aramco declined to comment.  The latest sales round follows an earlier offer of Arab Medium and Arab Heavy through ship-to-ship transfers off Fujairah.

PetroChina and Sinochem each bought 2m barrels, taking sales in that round to at least 4m barrels.  

Malaysia Prosperity, Algeria Prosperity and Singapore Prosperity had each loaded 2m barrels at Saudi Arabia’s Juaymah and Ras Tanura terminals between 12 and 16 August after a three-week gap in loadings there.  

Some Saudi cargoes have also transited the Strait of Hormuz with vessel-tracking systems switched off. Transfers off Fujairah or Sohar allow receiving tankers to take delivery outside the strait after the crude has been transported through it.  

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Aramco, is headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and operates across the energy and chemicals sectors. It reported first-half 2026 hydrocarbon production of 11m barrels of oil equivalent per day and liquids production of 9.1m barrels per day.  

Sinokor Merchant Marine is a South Korean shipowner. Sinopec is a Chinese refining group, while PetroChina and Sinochem are Chinese oil companies.

Topics:

Hormuz

Aramco

crude exports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:41

Denmark picks Norwegian Kongsberg and Swedish Saab for underwater drone systems on surveillance ship

15:31

Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH sells seven tankers with gains set to reach $359m

14:21

Italian liner Tarros to start €10.9m La Spezia terminal expansion

13:01

Japanese-owned liner ONE adds China-Red Sea service at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port

12:19

IAA PortNews: Admiralty Shipyards starts building the Lada-class fifth submarine

12:11

Turkish shipowner Bayraktar orders 2+2 feeder boxships in China after 15-year newbuilding gap

12:10

Italian maritime group Fratelli Neri to take control of ro-ro terminal operator in Livorno

11:36

IAEA launches nuclear shipping rules drive as ATLAS list reaches 26 states

11:34

Russian fishing vessel partially sinks at Montevideo port in Uruguay, 41 crew evacuated

11:30

South Korea launches plan to shift 889 ships to green technology by 2035

11:28

Canada’s west coast ports move C$409bn of cargo in record 200m-tonne year

11:25

Hormuz commodity-vessel traffic rises to 10 transits as Oman and Iran pursue joint corridor

11:04

DP World hits 221,200-TEU monthly record at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah terminal

10:54

South Korean shipowner Hanwha Shipping names first vessel in its fleet

10:39

Typhoon Saudel shuts China’s Ningbo terminals as Hapag-Lloyd warns of 11-day Shanghai waits

10:36

Malta-flag tanker and Danish cargo ship rescue 147 as 214 saved off Greece

10:33

Danish tanker owner TORM signs for six MR2 newbuildings in China with two more on option

09:01

At least 67 ships wait off Romania as Danube bottleneck cuts Ukraine port access

08:49

MSC halts bookings at Russia’s Novorossiysk after drone hits containership

2026 August 26

18:00

Singapore shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping expands Orca AI navigation system after five-vessel trial

17:10

Qatar LNG exports collapse 96% to just 18 cargoes as Hormuz disruption bites

16:11

Maersk warns of $4,646 surcharge if low water blocks ships from Brazil’s Manaus

15:57

China’s Jiangnan orders GTT tank designs for four ADNOC L&S LNG carriers

14:12

Typhoon shuts China’s Zhoushan bunker anchorages

13:31

Japanese shipowner MOL takes wind propulsion and AI efficiency tech to COP31 in Türkiye

12:03

€20m EU-backed ship power projects join forces to take DC systems commercial

11:48

Turkish floating power group Karpowership named buyer of 20-year-old LNG carrier Arctic Voyager

11:33

China exports 656 ships worth $7.3bn in July as tanker shipments nearly triple

11:31

Indian state-owned shipyard delivers 27-knot patrol vessel with 65%-plus local content

11:29

India targets 100 new merchant ships to cut reliance on foreign carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news