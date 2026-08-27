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2026 August 27   10:33

shipbuilding

Danish tanker owner TORM signs for six MR2 newbuildings in China with two more on option

Danish product tanker owner TORM has agreed to acquire six MR newbuildings for delivery in 2029 and secured options for another two vessels that could follow in 2030, according to TORM.  

The deal marks the company’s first direct newbuilding contracting since 2020. The six firm vessels are understood to be conventional-fuel 50,000-dwt MR2 product tankers contracted at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.  

The ships are estimated to cost about $46m each, putting the six-vessel firm programme at roughly $276m and the potential eight-ship package at about $368m if both options are exercised.  The vessels have also been linked with scrubber installations, although TORM has not confirmed the shipyard, price, deadweight or technical specifications.  

The move extends a fleet renewal programme already under way. TORM acquired six MR resale vessels during the second quarter of 2026, with deliveries scheduled from the first quarter of 2027 through 2028.  

The company also took delivery of two 2015-built MR tankers, TORM Dehradun and TORM Dapitan, during the quarter, taking its operating fleet to 97 vessels.  

TORM also secured $217m of financing for 10 vessels after the quarter, without linking the financing to the six-newbuilding agreement.  

Founded in Denmark in 1889, TORM plc transports refined petroleum products and operates tankers across the MR, LR1 and LR2 segments. Its previous direct newbuilding programme came in 2020, when it ordered two LR2 tankers at Guangzhou Shipyard International.  

Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding company.

Guangzhou Shipyard International is a Chinese commercial shipbuilder with tanker construction among its activities.

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