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2026 August 27   10:36

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Malta-flag tanker and Danish cargo ship rescue 147 as 214 saved off Greece

A Malta-flag tanker and a Danish-flag cargo ship rescued 147 people in two of three operations off the Greek island of Crete on 26 August, as 214 people were brought to safety in total, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.  

The 37,481-dwt oil and chemical tanker Valsesia picked up 71 people — 68 men, two women and one minor — south of Kaloi Limenes. They were transferred with assistance from the passenger launch Eleni and later taken to Heraklion.  

A Hellenic Coast Guard patrol vessel rescued a further 67 people — 64 men, two women and one minor — in the same area.  A passing Danish-flag cargo ship picked up another 76 people — 75 men and one woman — about 50 nautical miles south of Ierapetra.

The vessel was not identified. The survivors were transferred to the fishing vessels Eirini and Argonaftis and landed at Ierapetra.  

A 32-year-old Egyptian national from the Valsesia group was arrested after passengers identified him as the alleged smuggler. The group had left Tobruk, Libya, on the evening of 24 August, with passengers paying EGP 150,000 to EGP 250,000 ($2,985 to $4,975) each.  

A 20-year-old South Sudanese national from the group of 67 was also arrested after passengers identified him as the alleged smuggler. That boat left Tobruk early on 25 August, with passengers paying LYD 14,000 to LYD 15,000 ($2,209 to $2,366) each.  

Valsesia had taken part in another rescue off Crete a day earlier, picking up 52 people — 47 men and five women — 32 nautical miles south of Ierapetra before they were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol vessel. A 17-year-old South Sudanese national from that group was arrested after passengers identified him as the alleged smuggler.  

Navigazione Montanari lists Valsesia in its tanker fleet. The Italian shipping company traces its origins to 1889 and operates vessels in the crude oil, chemical and refined-products trades. Its fleet comprises 18 ships.

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